With two Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects — which enable the sale of carbon credits — Irani Papel e Celulose, chaired by Sérgio Ribas, closed 2021 celebrating results with the sale of green papers. 155,885 CER’s (Certified Emission Reduction) were sold, earning the company R$ 19.5 million. Registered with the United Nations (UN) as the Irani Wastewater Methane Avoidance Project, the initiative was a pioneer in the world linked to the treatment of fully aerobic effluents.

The post New recipes with CO2 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#recipes #CO2 #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO