The office in Alkmaar is in the picture to become a so-called Central Reception Location, reports the municipality of Almaar. Asylum seekers can go there after they have registered in Ter Apel. In Alkmaar, an identity check (by the aliens police), an intake (by the immigration service) and a health check will follow. There will be room for 250 asylum seekers, who should travel to a regular asylum seekers center after a week to await their asylum procedure.

“On February 20, 2023, the mayor and aldermen will ask the city council what they think of this idea. If the council thinks it’s a good idea, we will talk to the neighborhood, companies and other organizations,” the municipality of Alkmaar reported on Friday afternoon.

Currently, this process can only take place in azc Budel, except in Ter Apel. The cabinet is still looking for a fourth location. It should ensure that asylum seekers have to stay in Ter Apel for less time.

