A Swiss tourist, not a low-cost country so to speak, shelled out 30 euros to taste two glasses of spritz sitting at the tables of a bar in Piazza Cavour. And he denounced everything on social media. “I believe that the only words to describe the receipt (a photo of the receipt is attached to the post in which a total expense of 30 euros is noted, ed) are only: it is theft”.

The Swiss was aware that he would not have paid 5 euros for a spritz, and perhaps writes “I would have paid 8 euros, 10 euros, at most 12 euros for an aperitif. The indignation of reading 15 euros on the receipt for a spritz… made me really disgusted”.

And in fact the total of the receipt that is shown is 30 euros, that is two aperitifs. The angry citizen increases the dose, asserting that the same evening he consumed a spritz in Lugano, paying 12 Swiss francs, at the exchange rate the equivalent of just over 12 euros, therefore cheaper than Como.

Clearly, the free market allows each business to set the price it deems most appropriate, obviously without exaggerating and without changing the menu when a tourist and not a resident shows up.