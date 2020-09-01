Work on a graffiti primer continues in Russia. The first version of the “street” alphabet has already been released. The author of the work is the famous graffiti artist and designer Dmitry Aske. In total, during the project, Russian artists of the “street wave” will draw 33 letters and 33 author’s alphabets.

How did the idea come about

At the end of September 2019, a master class on calligraphy and graffiti for teenagers was held at the Flacon design plant, where participants made compositions from different fonts and painted the plant’s wall. At the same time, the artists had the idea to create a full-fledged alphabet with a modern design. One of the initiators was Dmitry Aske, who previously participated in the creation of a similar primer by the German street artist Claudia Walde (MadC).

Who is the new ABC book for?

Street art platform FGA and development project for teenagers Krugozor took up the project. 33 Russian graffiti artists take part in the creation, each developing his own version of the alphabet and the author’s letter for a new primer. It will be possible to follow the creation of the publication online in the social networks of the Krugozor project. So, anyone can learn more about street fashion, the street art environment and communicate with famous artists in the format of online streams. And the first version of the letter and the alphabet is already ready.

“I used my own visual language as well as experience as a graffiti writer and graphic designer. I combined all this with references to recognizable forms of the Old Russian alphabet, ”noted Dmitry Aske.

“Graffiti ABC is a project that differs from classical art. With this book, we will look at the traditional Cyrillic alphabet from a different perspective. We must speak with adolescents in a language they understand. Modern youth understands vivid visual images well, therefore our project is relevant here and now. Many partnership projects can be implemented on the basis of the new alphabet. They will be able to influence the younger generation, to say that our culture can be modern. It is important for us to show children that interesting projects can be created in Russia. We have all the opportunities and resources for this. The sooner children and adolescents can understand this, the more chances we have of seeing positive changes in society, ”commented Arkady Rotenberg, founder of the development project Krugozor.

Photo: FGA Press Service

The main goal is to show through modern artistic images the beauty of writing and to attract the attention of not only schoolchildren, but also young people, as well as everyone who studies the Russian language and is fond of art. After the release of the paper book, its online version will appear, and some of the fonts can be used on social networks. The book will also be available on the foreign market.

“Today, not many artists use the Cyrillic alphabet in graffiti. It is more difficult than Latin. But we still see striking examples. This is, for example, the Russian team “Why!”, Which since its foundation in 2000 has been using only Cyrillic for collective drawings. The popular Russian art artist Pokras Lampas says in many of his interviews that the Cyrillic alphabet and the Russian avant-garde are a source of inspiration for him. We decided to combine our tribute to graffiti with our vision of the development of modern visual culture. We will be able to show young people that the Cyrillic alphabet can be interesting if you look at it from a new angle, ”said Andrei Berger, founder of the street art platform FGA.

Who makes graffiti alphabet:

The Krugozor project is a developmental project for adolescents, launched in February 2018. Its task is to create content in a language understandable for adolescents on topics relevant to them, the purpose of which is to provide an alternative to negative trends in society and the youth environment. The topics of the project can be anything that is potentially interesting for teenagers: fashion, music, literature, art, architecture, media, the blogosphere and much more. The mission of “Horizon” is to show ordinary teenagers that it is fashionable to understand something, seek truth, be interested in new things.

The FGA platform is a street art platform that brings together the brightest and most sought-after street artists in Russia. Supervises all areas of street art: from educational and exhibition activities to commercial collaboration with brands and businesses

Project curator Dmitry Aske is an artist who worked on the street scene from the very beginning of the 21st century, then became a popular figure in the domestic art market