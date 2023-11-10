Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

Instagram is adding new interactive elements to its DM feature, including audio, photo, video, GIF and sticker reactions, as well as location markers in notes.

Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing platform owned by Meta, is testing a new feature that allows users to respond to direct messages (DMs) using a variety of media. The innovation includes reactions with audio, photos, videos, GIFs and stickers, which makes communication in direct messages more lively and interactive​​​​. Finally, the option became Disabling read receipts introduced in DMs, like NEXTG.tv reported.

More interactive features for Notes on Instagram

The introduction of these features aims to make the notes in DMs more exciting and inviting. Notes are short posts that appear at the top of your inbox for 24 hours. The ability to mark locations in notes was also recently tested, allowing users to more easily communicate about their current location.

Expanding the ability to respond in DMs allows users to express themselves in a more personal and entertaining way. This helps make communication more visually appealing and interactive.

New interactive features introduced for Notes on Instagram. © Screenshot / Instagram Blog

Just a few steps to use the new note functions

To use the new features, users simply need to open the DM tab in the Instagram app, tap the “Your Note” option, write a note and share it. The note will then be visible to followers for 24 hours, who can respond to it

In addition to these features, Instagram has also introduced other improvements to its DM inbox. These include sharing music previews, sending silent messages, viewing friends’ online status, replying to messages while browsing the feed, and more. But you can now also send DMs edit within 15 minutes. These updates are part of Instagram’s larger effort to improve the way users connect and share content.

Global availability of updates

Some of the new features require users to have updated to the latest version of the Instagram app to gain access to the advanced messaging features. Instagram’s new DM features, which offer a richer and more interactive experience in direct messages, will initially be available in select countries. Over time, the plan is to roll out these features globally so that users everywhere can benefit from the latest improvements.