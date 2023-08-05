Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/08/2023 – 14:30 Share

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman believes further hikes in US interest rates will likely be needed to bring inflation back to the 2% medium-term target. “I will be looking for consistent evidence that inflation is on a significant path towards our 2% target,” she said, in a speech prepared for an event in Kansas.

“We should remain willing to raise rates at a future meeting if incoming data indicate that inflation progress has stalled,” said the official.

However, she acknowledged that inflation has fallen from the 2022 level. “While this development is a positive sign that monetary policy is contributing to lower inflation, both headline and core inflation remain well above our 2022 target. %”.

The leader also stated that the US economy and job market remain strong.

Commenting on the jobs report (payroll), published on Friday, Michelle Bowman highlighted that, although the pace of job creation has slowed down – a sign that supply and demand in the labor market are balancing better -, “the demand for workers continues to exceed the supply of available job seekers, increasing pressure on prices”.

Still, the Fed director pointed out that the US banking system remains strong and resilient and, although banks have tightened lending standards, there were no signs of a new sharp contraction in credit due to the banking stress that occurred at the beginning of the year.