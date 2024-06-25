Ranma 1/2 It is one of the mangas most loved by the public. Although its anime adaptation has its fans, this work did not do justice to Rumiko Takahashi’s great work, so fans have long demanded an anime that is faithful to the original material. Well, Your dreams will come true, since a new adaptation of Ranma 1/2 already underway.

After weeks of rumors, today it has been confirmed that Ranma 1/2 will have a new anime. Unfortunately, no further information is available at this time. It is unknown which studio is behind this project, or when it will be released. Fortunately, It seems that these doubts will have an answer on July 17, the day on which we will have more details about it.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise to many. Ranma 1/2 Not only is it one of Rumiko Takahashi’s most beloved works, but Urusei Yatsuraanother work by the same author, also received a new adaptation some time agoso many already saw this announcement coming.

Takahashi’s manga debuted in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shōnen Sunday magazine in August 1987, ending in March 1996. An anime adaptation began in 1989, which ended in 1992. However, This work failed to cover the entire story and, beyond nostalgia, there is no great incentive to enjoy this work. In this way, the new anime is expected to be everything fans expect and more.

Remember, we will have more information about the new anime Ranma 1/2 next July 17.

Author’s Note:

I can’t wait to see this new version of Ranma 1/2. I like the manga a lot, and it is sad that the original anime was not able to satisfy all the fans. I hope this is great.

Via: Anime News Network