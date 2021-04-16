Ford has introduced the new Ranger Stormtrak and Ranger Wolftrak, two exciting limited edition models that build on the styling and capability of the company’s award-winning pickup. Specifically, the Ranger Stormtrak is a high-end pickup that offers distinctive styling and high-end features for customers who value exceptional capacity and a generous specification for support your work and active lifestyle needs. And the Ranger Wolftrak is an intrepid and robust pickup designed around the needs of customers who work outdoors and want commanding off-road performance without compromising comfort and appeal.

The new limited editions of the Ranger Stormtrak and Wolftrak will reach dealerships across Europe from october this year, adding more breadth to the award-winning Ranger variant line for a wide range of customers, including the exciting Ranger Raptor and the recently announced Ranger chassis-cab. Ford also introduces a new Power Roller Shutter option for the Ranger Wildtrak Double Cab, which is specified as standard on the Ranger Stormtrak.

A force of nature



Based on the Ranger Wildtrak premium series, the new Ranger Stormtrak offers an even higher specification with improved comfort features and unique finishes. A limited number of vehicles will be manufactured to ensure exclusivity, available as Double Cab for spacious rear seats or Super Cab for increased cargo area. All Ranger Stormtrak models are equipped with Ford’s 213PS 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that develops 500Nm of torque for exceptional pulling power1. A selectable four-wheel drive system as standard offers dependable off-road performance, while the advanced 10-speed automatic gearbox offers a smooth driving experience.

The Rapid Red exterior color is unique to the Ranger Stormtrak, and complements the unique red grille insert that contributes to the muscular front styling. The model comes equipped with LED headlights, and the robust underbody guard as standard provides a strong presence on the road. Frozen White and Blue Lightning exterior color options are also available. The powerful look of the Ranger Stormtrak is enhanced by the badging on the hood and body sides, the 3D badging, and the black rear bumper and sport bar.

Additionally, Ford’s cargo bed liner, cargo divider and Power Roller Shutter come standard, providing added comfort and convenience. The Ranger Stormtrak also maintains the 1.0 ton payload and 3,500 kg maximum towing weight offered by the popular Wildtrak2 series.

The interior of the Ranger Stormtrak further enhances the model with premium specs and practical features. Stormtrak specific seats feature the same supple leather as Ford’s iconic Ranger Raptor, with embroidered Stormtrak logos and technical fabric upholstered gussets. Graphite interior surfaces and red stitching reflect the Stormtrak’s unmistakable exterior palette.

Dominate nature



The Ranger Wolftrak is designed for customers who want reliable off-road capability and a bold, uncomplicated exterior. Based on the Ranger XLT series, the Wolftrak is powered by Ford’s 170PS 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine, with a choice of six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

Selectable all-wheel drive system with on-the-fly shift function, electronically locking rear differential, and off-road tires are fitted as standard to enable handling in tough off-road conditions, with the added support of a traction adjustment to all four low-range wheels to improve performance on steep hills and soft surfaces.

Ford anticipates that the Ranger Wolftrak will be very attractive to professionals in the agricultural, forestry and outdoor sectors, as well as private users. Its 1.0 tonne payload and 3,500 kg2 maximum towing weight offer significant load-moving capacity, supported by a protective cargo floor liner.

The optional manual loading canopy or an Aeroklas full loading canopy are exclusively available in matte black to match the Ranger Wolftrak’s black exterior accents. And the sport bar, exclusive to the Ranger Wolftrak, creates a rugged look and makes it easy to mount accessories and secure cargo. Striking Conquer Gray exterior paint accentuates the sides of the pickup and matches the matte black grille, skid plate, 17-inch black alloy wheels and sill covers; Sea Gray exterior color is also available. The truck’s distinctive styling is completed by blacked-out Wolftrak badging.

Exclusive touches in the Ranger Wolftrak cabin include Wolftrak badges, an instrument panel and durable all-weather floor mats. Ford’s SYNC 3 navigation and connectivity system with an 8-inch touchscreen comes standard.