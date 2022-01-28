Land Rover presented the new Range Rover at the Royal Opera House from London, the new generation of the Luxury SUV with hybrid engines mild-hybrid And plug-in but most of all electrical starting in 2024. The new Range Rover Pure-electric in fact it will be the first in a series of fully electric Land Rovers. Each model will be available with purely electric propulsion by the end of the decade.

The version also debuts with the new generation SV, developed by the division Special Vehicle Operations, pushed by the powerful 530 HP V8 Twin Turbo or the510hp plug-in hybrid.

New Range Rover, exterior features

The new Range Rover out is characterized by three lines that go back to the origins through the generations; the descending line of the roof, the strong waistline and the ascending line of the thresholds.

The characteristic short front overhang, the formal front, the vertical windshield and the characteristic tapered tail, which tapers in plan, are key elements in defining the proportions of the Range Rover.

New Land Rover Range Rover

The flush elements and tight tolerances are another hallmark of the New Range Rover, and design enabling technologies contribute to its sophisticated solid-billet appearance; among these, i flush glasses, a hidden finish in the waistline and i laser-welded roof joints seamless.

New Range Rover as it is VIDEO

Features too hidden-until-lit taillights they are fundamental to the design and will become a Range Rover signature.

New Range Rover SV Special Vehicle Operations

The SV model instead features chrome-plated metals, smooth ceramics, intricate mosaic inlays, as well as a choice of high-quality leather upholstery or Ultrafabrics, eco-friendly, not in leather. Further design themes introduce two-tone contrasting interior between the front section of the cabin and the rear, while the sumptuous SV Signature Suite four-seater features functional improvements, including a Club Table electrically opening and a fridge.

New Range Rover SV

This model, handcrafted by the Special Vehicle Operations division, will be the first vehicle to sport the new SV badge, round in shape, in ceramic with the simplified naming strategy, and will be referred to simply as SV.

The Range Rover SV is available in both standard and a long step, including, for the first time, a configuration Five-seater LWB. The powerful and efficient engines include the new refined 530 HP V8 Twin Turbo petrol engine, L’510PS Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid (SWB only) and the efficient six-cylinder in-line Ingenium D350 diesel.

The V8 of the Ranger Rover SV can count on an output of 530 HP

The new V8 is 17% more fuel-efficient and produces 50Nm more torque than the previous 5.0-liter supercharged V8, pushing the New Range Rover SV to a top speed of 261 km / h.

New Range Rover cockpit, what is it like inside?

Inside the luxurious cabin up to 7 places of the new Range Rover dominates a large 13.1-inch touchscreen, in curved floating glass. The largest touchscreen ever fitted to a Land Rover, it is in the center of the dashboard and the infotainment system Pivi Pro Land Rover offers tactile feedback, making the system even more intuitive.

The elegant dashboard design develops on horizontal planes, including integrated vents, so that the main controls and functions have a clear hierarchy, making the layout immediately intuitive and refined.

Luxurious and technological cockpit

The instrument cluster is similarly designed, like a semi-floating glass panel, while the steering wheel takes up the theme of the interior, with a strong horizontal detail and hidden controls until the ignition.

A host of innovative technologies contribute to the unparalleled comfort and refinement of the New Range Rover. The new technology of active noise cancellation of third generation offers one of the quietest cabs ever made. It is based on the architecture of the body silent and sealed, and uses microphones outside the vehicle e speakers in the headrests inside to offer passengers quiet areas.

The new Range Rover on board provides intuitive voice control with Amazon Alexa. The use of natural and intuitive voice commands goes beyond touchscreen interfaces o buttons in helping to reduce the cognitive load, and allows you to manage any function, from your favorite infotainment functions and the selection of music tracks, to navigation or telephone contacts; all while the driver keeps his hands on the wheel and his eyes on the road.

Instrument panel with 13.1-inch central display

Technology dual-nanoeTM X which reduces allergens, pathogens, odors and viruses, combines with the device CO2 Management and with the Cabin Air Filtration PM2.5 system to improve air quality. Advanced nanoeTM X technology is scientifically proven to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria, including viruses SARS-CoV-2.3.

New Range Rover plug-in hybrid PHEV, features

There MLA-Flex structure of the new Range Rover can accommodate internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and 100% electric. The new Range Rover debuts with engines mild-hybrid And plug-in hybrid and four-, five- or seven-seater interiors with standard and long wheelbases. All thrusters are powered by a eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

The innovative Extended Range Plug-in Electric Vehicle Powertrains declare CO2 emissions below 30 g / km, with a driving range in electric mode that can go up to 100 km.

New Range Rover plug-in hybrid with 100km of electric range

The new PHEV Extended Range powertrains feature the a Six-cylinder Ingenium petrol inline 3.0-liter 400-hp Land Rover, a 38.2 kWh lithium-ion battery (useful capacity of 31.8 kWh) and a 105 kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. The plug-in hybrid system provides a combined maximum power of 510 hp and 700 Nm of torque, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.6 seconds. In EV mode it can travel at the speed of 140 km / h.

The new Range Rover PHEV supports the fast charging in CC from 50 kW. It can recharge up to 80% in less than an hour. At home using a wallbox in CA from 7.2 kW you get a full charge in five hours.

Range Rover plug-in hybrid supports 50kW DC fast charging

The new Range Rover is also powered by 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine with 530 HP, which uses two parallel twin-scroll turbos, one for each bank, to minimize turbo lag and optimize efficiency. The new engine delivers 750 Nm of torque, accelerates the New Range Rover from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.6 seconds with Dynamic Launch activated and reaches a top speed of 250 km / h.

New Range Rover petrol and diesel mild-hybrid MHEV, features

The other petrol and diesel units, on the other hand, benefit from the technology hybrid mild-hybrid MHEV, i.e. a conventional twin scroll turbo, an advanced 48 volt electric supercharger, an integrated belt-driven generator / starter in place of the alternator to assist the engine, and a 48 volt battery lithium ion to store the energy recovered during deceleration.

The new Range Rover is a petrol hybrid and diesel mild hybrid

On the front Ingenium petrol six cylinders in line we have the P360 (360 hp 3.0-liter six-cylinder, MHEV, 500 Nm of torque) the P400 (400 hp 3.0-liter six-cylinder, MHEV, 550 Nm) and the P530 (530 hp, 4.4-liter V8, 750 Nm)

The 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel range consists of the D250 with 249 HP and 600 Nm of couple and from D300 with 300 hp and 650 Nm.

New Range Rover features suspension

From a technical point of view, the new Range Rover can also count on four-wheel steering, which offer greater stability at high speeds and a narrower turning circle. The advanced suspensions electronic pneumatic, react to the road in advance using navigation data eHorizon.

Rear view of new Range Rover on dirt road

The new technology Dynamic Response Pro it offers a very fast electronic roll control, guaranteeing composure and agility in every situation.

New Range Rover price, how much does it cost

The all-new fifth generation Range Rover was designed and developed in United Kingdom and will be produced exclusively at the factory Land Rover of Solihull, Range Rover’s historic headquarters, on a new state-of-the-art production line.

New Range Rover from 124,300 euros

The list price starts from 124,300 euros. Versions with engines PHEV plug-in hybrids instead start from 143,800 euros while the sportier Range Rover SV is available from 190,300 euros. In 2024, however, it will be the turn of the electric Range Rover.

New Land Rover Range Rover photo

Video presentation of the new Range Rover

Introducing the new Range Rover VIDEO

