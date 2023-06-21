Land Rover updates with the restyling the SUV Range Rover Evoquenow only offered with MHEV hybrid engines And Hybrid PHEV plug-ins, with 62km of electric autonomy. Outside the car changes to one new grille and ultra-thin Pixel LED headlights with the characteristic daytime running lights. In the passenger compartment, the new Evoque is equipped with a touchscreen 11.4 inch curved glasswhich appears to float on the dashboard.

New Range Rover Evoque

The new Range Rover Evoque presents an evolution of its exterior design, retaining the coupe profile, the suspended roof, the continuous beltline and the flush door handles. The grille has been redesigned to unify the look of the entire Range Rover brand.

Range Rover Evoque Dynamic HSE

To further enrich the exterior design, the new Evoque is equipped with new ultra-thin Pixel LED headlights, which have a jewel effect. These headlights not only offer better visibility but also present Signature daytime running lights which add a distinctive touch to the overall appearance of the car.

New Evoque 2024

The range of colors offered has been expanded with the addition of new options, including Arroios Grey, Tribeca Blue And Corinthian Bronze. You can also choose from several options contrasting roof. The car can be equipped with a wide range of alloy wheels up to 21 inches and five new finishes, including diamond turning on specific models.

Range Rover Evoque cockpit

The cabin of the new Range Rover Evoque features a clean and refined design in its center console, which includes a new touch selector for models with automatic transmission.

Infotainment PiviPro is accessible via a new 11.4 inch curved glass touchscreeni, positioned higher and closer to the driver for ease of use. This arrangement also allows for more storage space and a charging base wireless standard.

Cockpit dashboard with 11.4″ curved glass touchscreen

Material options include the innovative Kvadrat wool blend fabricoffering contemporary luxury, lightness and enhanced tactility.

Range Rover Evoque infotainment

The new Range Rover Evoque is equipped with the technology of Pivi Pro infotainment of the latest generation, which was initially introduced on the Range Rover Sailingr. The system is controlled via a sleek 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, hence you also have access to all the main functions vehicle including controls for climate, seats and audio volume. To improve usability, they are present new sidebars showing multifunctional swipe controls on both sides of the screen.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography cockpit

Pivi Pro supports smartphone connectivity via Wireless Apple CarPlay And Wireless Android Auto, allowing you to easily connect your mobile device to the infotainment system without the need for cables. In addition, the new Range Rover Evoque is enabled for Wi-Fi with a data plan.

Another interesting feature is the integration of Amazon Alexawhich offers the ability to control various vehicle settings and features via natural voice commands by exclaiming “Alexa” or by tapping the Alexa button on the touchscreen.

Stylish 11.4″ infotainment display

Range Rover Evoque also offers a sophisticated suite of camera technologies, including 3D Surround View, Clear Sight Ground View And ClearSight Interior Rear View. These technologies offer the driver greater safety and better visibility while driving.

Range Rover Evoque Plug-in Hybrid PHEV

The new Range Rover Evoque is powered by a range of efficient and high-performance engines, which include plug-in hybrid engines (PHEV) And mild hybrid electric (MHEV). The plug-in hybrid model P300e combines an engine a three-cylinder Ingenium petrol 200 PS (147 kW) 1.5-litre with a 109 hp (80 kW) electric motor.

The battery from 14.9 kWh allows an electric autonomy up to 62km. The overall power of the hybrid system is 309 CV, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Updated battery chemistry improves real-world electric range to up to 48km.

Range Rover Evoque Dynamic HSE plug-in charging

This means that, on a longer journey, total range in the real world can reach i 62kmwith CO2 emissions starting from 31 g/km. Charging into direct current is standard on the Evoque P300e, allowing for quick reloads in just 30 minutes. With a home charger from 7 kWcharging from 0 to 100% can be completed in approx two hours.

MHEV petrol and diesel engines

The range also includes models equipped with engines petrol and diesel mild-hybrid electric (MHEV) at 48 volts. As for the petrol offer, the entry point into the range is represented by the P160 enginean advanced 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine delivering 160 bhp (118 kW) of power and 260Nm of torquecombined with traction a two wheel drive (2WD). Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 10.3 seconds and fuel consumption can go up to 7.8 l/100 km, with CO2 emissions starting at 177 g/km.

Another available option is the engine P250 MHEVi.e. a 2.0 litres four-cylinder petrol from 249 HP and 365 Nm of torque at 1,300-4,500 rpm. The P250 engine allows you to accelerate d0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 secondswith CO2 emissions starting from 195 g/km and a fuel consumption of up to 8.6 l/100 km.

The Evoque is also petrol and diesel with 48V MHEV technology

As for the diesel engines, two four-cylinder Ingenium options are available, both featuring MHEV technology. The D165 engine 2.0-litre 4-cylinder offers 163 bhp (120 kW) of power and a torque of 380Nm. This unit is responsive and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.8 secondsthe. It is available with both automatic transmission and 4×4 all-wheel drive, both in a version with manual transmission and front-wheel drive. CO2 emissions start from 156 g/km and fuel consumption can go up to 6.0l/100km.

The most powerful diesel engine is the D200 2.0 liter 4 cylinderwhich delivers 204 hp (150 kW) of power and a torque of 430 Nm. This engine allows the Evoque to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 secondswith CO2 emissions equal to 166 g/km.

Range Rover Evoque 4×4 drive

Despite being perfect for the city, the Evoque is capable of wading up to 530mm deep. It is also equipped with an intelligent system all wheel drive (AWD) which optimally manages the distribution of torque to the wheels according to driving conditions.

To adjust the vehicle to the driving environment, Range Rover Evoque is equipped with the system Terrain Response. This system, accessible via Pivi Pro, allows the driver to select different driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic. Each mode modifies the settings of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension and stability control systems.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography on the road

The new Range Rover Evoque also offers the option ofadaptive dynamicswhich helps improve comfort and handling by intelligently adjusting the stiffness of the suspensions based on driving conditions.

ADAS on the new Range Rover Evoque

The new Range Rover Evoque is equipped with a number of advanced ADAS systems driver assistance systems that help increase driver safety and awareness. Some of these systems include:

Adaptive Cruise Control : System that automatically maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front, adjusting speed according to traffic using radar sensors.

: System that automatically maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front, adjusting speed according to traffic using radar sensors. Rear Collision Monitor with automatic braking system: Uses a radar to monitor the area behind the vehicle, warning the driver of potential imminent collisions and activating automatic braking if necessary.

with automatic braking system: Uses a radar to monitor the area behind the vehicle, warning the driver of potential imminent collisions and activating automatic braking if necessary. 3D surround camera : Optional system that uses cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide a 360-degree view of the surroundings, useful for parking maneuvers and off-road driving.

: Optional system that uses cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide a 360-degree view of the surroundings, useful for parking maneuvers and off-road driving. ClearSight Ground View : Technology that uses front-facing cameras to show a virtual image of the area under the hood, helping to avoid wheel damage and hidden obstacles.

: Technology that uses front-facing cameras to show a virtual image of the area under the hood, helping to avoid wheel damage and hidden obstacles. ClearSight Interior Rear View: Replaces the conventional rear view mirror with a high quality video image from a rear view camera, providing unobstructed rearward visibility.

Pixel LED Headlights with Signature Daytime Running Lights (DRL).

The new Range Rover Evoque is also equipped with several other features to improve visibility and air quality inside the car. Some of these features include:

PM2.5 filtration system and CO2 management to improve air quality and occupant well-being.

to improve air quality and occupant well-being. Nano technology to fight pathogens, odors, bacteria and allergens.

to fight pathogens, odors, bacteria and allergens. Air Quality Index (AQI) app to monitor the outdoor air quality at your vehicle’s location and destination.

to monitor the outdoor air quality at your vehicle’s location and destination. Pixel LED headlights with Signature Daytime Running Lights (DRL) for improved nighttime visibility, adapting to road conditions.

with Signature Daytime Running Lights (DRL) for improved nighttime visibility, adapting to road conditions. Dynamic Bend Lighting to illuminate dark corners and edges based on vehicle speed and steering.

to illuminate dark corners and edges based on vehicle speed and steering. Adaptive Driving Beams which automatically adjusts to the vehicle’s speed and dazzles oncoming objects from the opposite direction.

which automatically adjusts to the vehicle's speed and dazzles oncoming objects from the opposite direction.

Equipment and prices, how much does the Evoque cost

The Range Rover Evoque range offers several models including the S models, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography. Prices for the Evoque start at around 49,800 euros.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography

Each model has its own characteristics and trim levels, with the model Autobiography representing the highest level of luxury and performance.

Photo new Range Rover Evoque

