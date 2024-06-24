Video shows flooded streets, lightning and strong wind in Bento Gonçalves; watch

Cities in Rio Grande do Sul recorded heavy rain again this Sunday (June 23, 2024). During the week, the Civil defense had warned of the possibility of the storms returning.

Videos shared on social media showed flooding on the streets of cities in Rio Grande do Sul. In one of them, Bento Gonçalves, it was possible to see lightning and strong winds.

Watch (11s):

TIME | The center of Bento Gonçalves is flooded this evening with the strong storm that continues in other cities in the Serra. 📷 @GPDolly11 pic.twitter.com/itRtMDXFW1 — MetSul #AjudaRS (@metsul) June 23, 2024

Another recording shows a car in motion while the passenger films the flooded streets.

Watch (9s):

Alerts issued earlier in the day indicated rain, hail and electrical discharges. In case of emergency, the recommendation is to call the 190 or 193.



Reproduction/Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul – 23.jun.2024

According to information from the Climate, the chance of rain in the capital Porto Alegre is 25%. Temperatures should vary from 17 ºC to 25 ºC.

Rio Grande do Sul was destroyed by heavy rains in May. Houses were torn down and entire streets were flooded. The State is now going through a reconstruction process.