The flooding of the Elbe against the backdrop of the old town at sunrise. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

At the weekend the weather in Germany will be significantly rainier again. However, snow can only be expected in the higher elevations at the turn of the year.

Offenbach/Leipzig – There are still no signs of complete relief from the flood situation. Although not as much rain is expected in the next few days as around Christmas, said meteorologist Marcel Schmid from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Thursday morning in Offenbach – “however, every drop is actually one too many.”

More frequent rain from the weekend

On Thursday, Schmid did not expect any new precipitation in the flood areas, especially in eastern and northern Germany. However, it could always rain on Friday – especially in the area around Harz, Bergisches Land, Sauerland and Siegerland. According to the meteorologist, only isolated showers are forecast for Saturday in Germany. However, it could rain more frequently on Sunday.

The federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, which are plagued by floods, must also expect further rainfall. A low spur from the northwest would bring isolated showers on Friday night, a meteorologist from the German Weather Service said on Thursday. First it will rain in Saxony-Anhalt, on Friday morning in Eichsfeld in Thuringia and in the southern Harz. As the day progressed, the showers moved eastward and thus into Saxony, the expert explained. However, large amounts of rain are not expected there.

Fearful looks at the Elbe

In Saxony, attention is primarily focused on the Elbe. In the state capital Dresden, the critical six-meter mark was expected to be exceeded on Thursday morning. Early in the morning, 5.90 meters were measured in Dresden, as the State Flood Center in Dresden announced. At the Schöna an der Elbe gauge, the second highest alert level is three, where 6.37 meters were measured early on Thursday morning. The city of Dresden had already declared alert level 3 on Tuesday evening.

“There is no onset of winter”

And the start of the new year with the weather in Germany? “It tends to get a little cooler from Monday onwards. But there is no onset of winter,” said meteorologist Schmid. Some snow could remain at higher altitudes. dpa