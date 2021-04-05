Ubisoft’s new Rainbow Six was scheduled to launch over the past year, but a series of issues caused Rainbow Six Quarantine to be delayed indefinitely, with a launch scheduled between 2021 and 2022. After its official postponement, we have had no further news beyond its name change to Rainbow Six Parasite and its close beta. But luckily, in recent months, the different leaks have shown us a first Rainbow Six Parasite gameplay in the company of his first images.

Although, as our colleagues from Alphabeta, YouTube user DBL Online has shared a new video showing a Rainbow Six Parasite gameplay that has again been leaked. Although, in the previous gameplay we could see up to 6 operators, such as: Alibi, Vigil, Ela, Lion, Tachanka and Finka, in addition to the aliens called Archaeans. Additionally, we saw that if players have gathered enough information and samples about the aliens, they will be able to choose to mine or continue to collect more.

This new Rainbow Six Parasite gameplay has revealed us new details of the game such as the different types of grenades, weapons or armor, which will allow us to kill the aliens called Archaeans. In addition, we were able to see some of the operators mentioned above in action.

Rainbow Six Parasite operators and modes filtered

Without not much more information, we remind you that there have been some other leaks which indicate that Rainbow Six Parasite will explore the cities of New York, San Francisco and Truth or Consequences, the latter being the scene of the aforementioned event, Outbreak. Rainbow Six Parasite will have a ranked PVE which could have crossplay between all platforms.