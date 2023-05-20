The highest warning level still applies in parts of the region. The new showers can cause the water level in the rivers to rise again and the rivers to overflow their banks again. That also happened on Friday around the city of Ravenna.

About 15,000 people have been evacuated due to the storm. In some places, the streets are still flooded and the water is slowly receding. Rescue workers and volunteers try to clear roads of mud. For some people it is currently difficult to get food and drinking water.

The European department of the World Health Organization (WHO) has described the floods as the “worst for Italy in a century”. The rain showers in northern Italy followed months of drought, which made it more difficult for the rain to sink into the ground, according to meteorologists.

The Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, which was to be held in Italy this weekend, was already canceled at the beginning of this week. "The decision has been made because it is not possible to allow the event to take place in a safe manner for our fans, the teams and our staff," Formula 1 said in a statement.

