The first strike this week by employees of the rail service is causing upheaval in parts of the UK, which is seeing a December of labor protests. The number of trains available this Tuesday was estimated at 20% and in some regions there were none. An estimate based on annual statistics suggests that the British make three million train journeys every day.

The train strikes have been taking place since the summer, because the members of the RMT union do not accept the proposals of the Railway Network, which manages the infrastructure, or the association of franchise managers granted by the Government for the operation of lines. There will be three more strikes this week and more are already planned for December and January.

The network has offered employees a 9% pay increase over the next two years and the franchise association 8%. The salary offer could be accepted by the union if the Executive, which owns the network and finances part of the activity of the companies that operate the concessions, does not demand that the package include reforms to reduce staff and employment modalities .

The railway strike has an impact on airports, because most passengers travel by train to catch their flight. Low temperatures and ice have caused disruptions in some airports since Sunday, but they are now operating normally with few delays or cancellations, according to the information they publish on their websites.

Tips



Arrival at British airports may require longer than usual queues on the days before Christmas and at the end of the year, due to the strike of employees of the public entity responsible for identity checks. The authorities advise travelers arriving in the UK on these dates to use their ePassports. And that they consult the situation before undertaking their trips.

Negotiations to suspend the strike by nurses or ambulance service employees have failed. As in the case of passport control, the Government has designed a plan so that the ambulance service does not collapse. It will use Army personnel and other officials. But it will not replace the nurses in their two days of unemployment.

The weather is not exceptional for these dates. The Met Office’s forecast is for more sub-freezing lows, ice and snow tomorrow and throughout the week, with the weather turning on Sunday to bring temperatures above freezing for the Christmas holidays.