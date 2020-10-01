The all-Russian population census will raise new questions about language and work. Pavel Smelov, Deputy Head of Rosstat, told about this. RIA News…

According to Smelov, Russians will be asked not only about their knowledge of languages, but they will also clarify what languages ​​they use in everyday life. Census participants will also be asked how they get to work – a question they decided to ask given the growth in population mobility and the emergence of new forms of employment. Also, the wording of questions about education has changed – according to Smelov, they have become clearer and more accessible.

The new questions will help assess the real labor resources in different regions of the country, as well as determine the need for social and transport infrastructure, the deputy head of Rosstat explained.

In July, it became known that Rosstat allowed Russians to be called elves and goblins in the census, and will not fight this. Smelov explained that at the previous census there were only 1,024 people in the whole country who chose this name for themselves. According to him, this is not enough for 147 million people.

The all-Russian population census was postponed to April 2021 from October 2020, but in hard-to-reach regions it will begin in October 2020. The digital census was supposed to take place from October 1 to 31, but the tablet suppliers did not receive the required amount of components for the devices, as the Chinese authorities introduced quarantine due to the coronavirus.