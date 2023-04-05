New back and forth between Piqué and Shakira

The long-distance duel between Piqué and Shakira does not stop: the two ex-spouses, in fact, have given life to a new question and answer this time focused on the singer’s Latin American fans.

In fact, during an interview, the former footballer ended up in the crosshairs of his ex after the publication of the song BZRP Music Session #53 in which he also attacked his new partner, Clara Chia Martì, he lashed out at the haters by throwing a dig at Shakira: “My ex is Latin American … You don’t know what I have suffered on social networks. Death threats, unbelievable, absurd things. Of people who are fans of my ex-girlfriend. They don’t have a life, they stand there with the phone in hand. And what importance can I give them? Zero. They know nothing about life, they are like robots. I treat them as if they were automatons”.

Shortly after came the reply from the Colombian singer, who in the meantime left Barcelona with her children to fly to Miami where she intends to start a “new chapter in the search for their happiness”.

Shakira, in fact, on her own profile Twitter wrote: “Proud to be Latin American” attaching the flags of the states that have been criticized by her ex.