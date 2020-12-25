In one of the finest areas of London, halfway between Hyde Park and St. James’s Park, is the Curzon Mayfair cinema, two theaters dedicated to independent or original version with subtitles. There Rose Glass (Chelmsford, 30) worked for a time as an usher. “The truth is that it was a great experience. You meet curious people, your colleagues are great, there are good movies, “Glass told Zoom last week. If Tarantino started in a video store, the latest surprise in British cinema thanks to his debut Saint Maud it came from a room — which now begins to look like the last dinosaurs watching the meteorite-digital platform fall. On screen, Glass appears in a room, quietly smoking and wanting to talk. “The script, obviously, I did not write in the lobby of the cinema, but in cafes and libraries. Even in the Wellcome Collection, ”he recalls of a museum known for its exhibitions on medicine. “Because terror does not interest me, I do not want the viewer to jump in the armchair, but in the brains and bodies, in how madness enters someone and conquers their personality”.

