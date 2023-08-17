The GP Commission has clarified with a note what will happen if the second practice session, scheduled for Friday afternoon and from Silverstone valid to establish the qualifiers for Q1 and Q2, should be cancelled.

Federico Mariani

For the MotoGP 2023 is a season of big changes. In addition to the introduction of Sprint Race it is the format of the qualifications that is profoundly revolutionized compared to the past. TO Silverstoneseat of the British GP, it was the times signed exclusively in FP2 (called ‘Practice’) that determined the drivers qualified for Q1 and Q2. The 10 best laps earned access to the second phase (Q2), while the other participants fought for the repechage with two places available in Q1. Format confirmed in the stage in Austria, from 18 to 20 August, where, however, a new rule will come into force to manage any cancellations related to bad weather or other unforeseen events. See also Meluk tells him (Three themes: Selection, classic date and final)

Novelty — The GP Commission explained the novelty through a note. If the Friday afternoon session were cancelled, the riders forced to pass through the trap of the first qualifying phase would be established on the basis of the timing results achieved in FP3, i.e. the Saturday morning session. And if it weren’t even possible to get on the track in the early morning of the second day of racing? The note explains: “The results of Free Practice 1 will determine the participants in Q1 and Q2”. And again: “The eventuality that no practice sessions will be held will be considered a case of force majeure. The Race Direction will modify the program and the procedure as required, considering the prevailing conditions”.

arguments and reasons — The decision to change the qualifying format raised some perplexities on the part of the riders. Having only one session to set important times, there is the fear of increasing the risk of contacts and accidents. At the same time, however, the teams were given more time to fine-tune the bike.