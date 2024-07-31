Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

The Russian summer offensive in Donetsk is smaller than announced. Instead of large-scale attacks, the armed forces are relying on scattered advances.

Donetsk – The Russia announced large-scale summer offensive in Ukraine War has not yet occurred. In recent weeks, there have been regular attacks in the east of the Ukrainebut not a concentrated offensive – rather scattered attacks in different regions on the front. A lack of resources may be responsible for this.

Russia’s summer offensive in the Ukraine war: Armed forces attack scattered along the front

In the summer of 2024, Russian troops carried out regular but scattered mechanized attacks on the Lyman, Chasiv Yar and Avdiivka fronts in Donetsk Oblast. In particular, attacks west and southwest of Donetsk city have increased, according to the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). On Monday (July 29) and Tuesday (July 30), Russian forces carried out five mechanized attacks in the western part of Donetsk Oblast. Experts believe that these attacks are intended to be the announced summer offensive – albeit in a much more scaled-down form.

Russia is relying on scattered attacks in eastern Ukraine. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/ITAR-TASS/Alexander Polegenko

Either the Russian military command considers this strategy and the slow capture of small villages sufficient, or it shows the current limitations of their forces. After all, Russia has suffered significant losses in the course of the fighting. The command may aim to present limited tactical successes, such as the possible disruption of the highway between Vuhledar and Kostiantynivka, as significant victories, even though these regions are little known to the public.

Strategy in Eastern Ukraine: Russia suffers heavy losses – but wants to tire Ukraine out

Despite further heavy losses In the Ukraine war, the already weakened Russian troops could be pushed to advance as far as possible before their combat power wanes, the ISW suspects. Putin’s strategy of accepting significant losses in armored vehicles without making operational progress is likely to overwhelm their military capabilities in the long term. The same applies to a large-scale offensive by the Russian armed forces.

The ISW has already pointed out several times that Russia had difficulty conducting large-scale offensives simultaneously throughout the war. Instead, they often attacked on staggered attacks on different fronts: while the Russian troops attacked one region, their activity in others decreased. The think tank sees the strategy also as an aim to tire out the Ukrainian armed forces and weaken their capabilities through losses. But from the defensive position, Ukraine succeeds in Accelerate Russia’s losses. (hk)