Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko strengthen their alliance. At the same time, Russia apparently wants to withdraw troops from Belarus – in the direction of Donbass.

Moscow/Minsk – Pretty best friends: Vladimir Putin can im Ukraine war continue to count on the support of Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko. The “last dictator in Europe” is currently in the Kremlin. It is a symbolic demonstration of cohesion: “Russia and Belarus will not collapse,” headlined the Russian news agency mug. “We will overcome everything,” read the Belarusian counterpart Belta.

The meeting will also deal with future military cooperation between the two countries. Russia used Belarus for its invasion of Ukraine, conducts joint military exercises with Belarusian soldiers and has troops stationed in the country. Putin could possibly withdraw this over Easter.

Is Putin now withdrawing troops from Belarus? Ukraine suspects new plan

According to the Ukrainian newspaper Pravda Russia plans to transfer some soldiers. 2,000 men are said to have been transferred from Belarus to eastern Ukraine. The newspaper quotes Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service: “We know that measures to withdraw part of the Russian military from Belarus to Russian territory have begun.”

The withdrawn soldiers are said to be “involved in combat operations in the east of Ukraine in the future,” Demchenko said. Ukraine will prepare for this and in turn increase its troop levels in the Donbass. There has been fighting there for weeks without any decisive advantages for Russia or Ukraine.

Union state Russia-Belarus: Putin and Lukashenko strengthen cooperation

Lukashenko came to Moscow on Wednesday for a two-day visit. The first day initially dealt with open questions about the desired Union State of Russia-Belarus. According to Lukashenko, 28 Union programs have already been largely implemented. “Our frequent meetings are designed to ensure there are no delays in the implementation of these programs,” he said.

On the second day of their talks, Putin and Lukashenko want to discuss current political issues. In addition to the planned stationing of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on the border with Poland, this will probably also include a reaction to Finland’s accession to NATO. It was initially not known whether the two would also comment on the question of soldiers in Belarus. (as)