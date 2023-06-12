Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

A 43-year-old has been sentenced to a long prison term in Russia as an alleged BND spy. (Iconic image) © Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

A man with German and Russian citizenship has been sentenced to more than 13 years in a prison camp in Russia.

Berlin/Moscow – A German citizen was sentenced to a long prison term in March 2023 by a Moscow court behind closed doors because he is accused of having spied for the Federal Intelligence Service (BND). The man, named Dieter Voronin, has both German and Russian citizenship and was, according to the magazine’s report Mirrorwho first reported on the case, was in Russia on business at the time of his arrest.

The accusation that led to the sentence of 13 years and 3 months in a prison camp: The 43-year-old is said to have passed on Russian state secrets to the BND and the University of Zurich. His arrest was loud MirrorReport based on the description of the partner of the convicted man as early as spring 2021. The man did not repeat an alleged confession in the interrogations in court. The BND also gave way to the federal government Mirror-Information that the accused is not a BND man.

Sentenced to prison camp: German-Russian worked on military dossier

Also the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on the case and the man’s confession in March 2023, according to the German Press Agency. According to the newspaper, the German-Russian, in consultation with the responsible investigators, initially pleaded guilty to espionage and testified against the former journalist Ivan Safronov, with whom he had worked because of his professional activity.

Safronov, the loud Mirror previously as a military correspondent for Kommersant had worked had already been found guilty of treason in September 2022 – according to media reports also because of this statement – ​​and sentenced to 22 years in a prison camp. Both men had Mirror– Reportedly working on a dossier on the activities of Russian forces in Syria. A team of the Russian organization Proekt.Media would have proved in the course of the process that only publicly available data and no secret sources were used, the magazine reports.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Alleged BND spy: Foreign Office tries in vain to obtain consular support

When asked by dpa, the Federal Foreign Office also confirmed that it was familiar with the case: “It is a person with German and Russian nationality. The German Embassy in Moscow and the Federal Foreign Office have been involved in the case from the start and have been and are in contact with the Russian authorities through various channels to obtain consular access,” the ministry told the news agency. To the Mirror according to these attempts have so far been unsuccessful, on the grounds that the detainee is a Russian citizen.

As in comparable cases, Russia could want to achieve a possible prisoner exchange with the conviction of the 43-year-old, who had lived in Berlin before his arrest. Most recently, the Kremlin government succeeded in doing so in the case of US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was arrested at Moscow Airport for possessing a small amount of hash oil and sentenced to nine years in prison. In December 2022, Griner was released in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor But, who was imprisoned in the United States, and was allowed to leave the country. (saka with dpa/AFP)