Patients may face a shortage of subsidized drugs if the “second-to-none” rule is introduced. Leading pharmaceutical associations and public organizations have warned the government about this (the letter is at the disposal of Izvestia).

The new procedure stipulates that those pharmaceutical companies that have full-cycle production in the EAEU will have an advantage at auctions. A similar principle of public procurement is proposed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Such decisions carry risks for patients, and the All-Russian Union of Patients (VSP) is also confident, which also signed an appeal against the introduction of the new rule. When drugs are screened out, the possibility of their choice is reduced. At the same time, we are talking about state purchases for both outpatient and inpatient facilities, said VSP co-chairman Yuri Zhulev.

“The current rule of thumb has already weeded out a number of drugs. In the event of adverse reactions to the purchased drug, patients have to prove their right to another. They often refuse to buy it, ”he said.

The “third extra” mechanism is designed to restrict admission to tenders of foreign manufacturers of drugs and medical devices. In the case of public procurement, applications from foreign suppliers are rejected if at least two manufacturers from countries that are members of the EAEU submit applications for participation in the auction.

