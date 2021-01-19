Hold on to your level-three helmets, as in addition to upcoming sci-fi game The Callisto Protocol, it seems Krafton has a couple more PUBG-universe surprises in store for us over the next few years.

The information comes from a Bloomberg interview [paywall] with Kim Chang-han, CEO of PUBG Corp’s parent company Krafton, who said the company would “not stay as a one-hit wonder.” According to Bloomberg, Krafton plans on releasing a new mobile title this year that will be based on PUBG, in addition to another PUBG-related PC and console title by next year, then followed by the release of The Callisto Protocol in 2022.

So what are these games going to be, exactly? Earlier this month we heard reports that Krafton is working on sequels to both PUBG and PUBG Mobile (as spotted by PUBG leaker Player IGN), so it’s possible the games referred to in the Bloomberg article are indeed PUBG 2.0 and PUBG Mobile 2.0. Unfortunately, we won’t know for sure until Krafton releases further details.

The Callisto Protocol, a survival horror set in the PUBG universe in the year 2320, was unveiled in December last year at the Game Awards. It’s being made by Striking Distance Studios under the watchful eye of Glen Schofield, previously the executive producer of Dead Space, so that may give you some idea of ​​the horrors that await players when it launches next year.

Elsewhere in Bloomberg’s report, you can find some seriously impressive PUBG stats: the game’s PC and console versions have sold over 70m copies, while the mobile version has been downloaded 600m times. In the nine months running up to September, Krafton pulled in over $ 1.1bn (£ 808m) in revenue. Krafton is now planning an initial public offering in mid to late 2021, with one report expecting the IPO to value the startup as high as $ 27.2bn (£ 19.9m).