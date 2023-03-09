Yesterday a new update arrived for the consoles of playstation 5thus including the promised integration with discordsupport for televisions with a certain resolution, as well as an improvement for the Dualsense. And while there are many users who are happy with the additions, there are a few others who have been upset by spoiler reveals of the games.

What happens is that among the additions you can see that there is a progress bar of the titles on the right side, and that means that players will be able to see when they are near the end. Although it is a piece of information that you can simply choose not to look at, some players have considered it as spoilers, especially with games like God of War.

This has been sounded in the forums of Reddit:

The new PS5 update added a chart that shows each title’s story progression as a percentage and it’s kind of a spoiler. If you don’t know what I mean, you can see an example at the bottom of the official update page, in the screenshot showing God of War. The first thing I knew about this was when my friend and I jumped into playing Wo Long together and saw that we were 70% complete with the campaign, something we had no idea about. This feature should be something players can choose to hide.

Of course, few users seem to agree with who started the debate, since some find it insulting due to the fact that it is considered a spoiler, but others find it useful, since they do not have much time to finish the games. In the end, you can choose not to look at the bar so that the experience is not spoiled in any way.

Remember that you can now update your console.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: I think complaining about something like this is unnecessary, but I suppose that it is a way of making spoilers. Frankly, I don’t care if they show me a bar with the progress of the story.