A new update has arrived playstation 5, only this time it is not available to the general public, since it is a beta version of firmware. The most striking thing on this occasion, is the Discord implementation and support for VRR on 1440p devices, although there are also a number of small improvements.

Currently, users in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and France can already download the new update for PS5. To get you started, beta access to Discord is now available. Users will need to link their Discord and PlayStation Network accounts to use the service and then start a call on the mobile application of this platform before transferring it to your console.

Although this may sound somewhat complicated, it is likely that this is the preferred option for many when playing titles like Fortnite, which has cross-play between Xbox and PC. Secondly, variable refresh rate for displays with 1440p resolution It is also now available for beta users. This allows for smoother visual performance when using a display with HDMI 2.1, as long as a game has this option.

And if that was not enough, the new beta update also offers a variety of small improvements focused on the user experience. These include:

-The ability to share your screen directly from a friend’s profile card.

-Added a “Playing Friends” tile, which shows which of your acquaintances also play the game you are viewing.

-A new manual upload feature to send specific gameplay captures to the PS app is now available.

-PS VR and PS VR2 filters for the game library have been added.

-It is possible to access a new data transfer function from PS5 to PS5 (available via Wi-Fi or LAN).

-A notification popup for PS4 games alerting you to any PS4 save game data you have in the cloud is now available.

-Finally, in the United States and the United Kingdom, users say “Hey PlayStation, capture that” to save a video clip of a game

For now It is unknown when this update will be generally available to the rest of the world.. However, when it does, all the problems that are sure to arise in the days to come, would no longer be available. On related topics, the PlayStation Plus Collection is going away. In the same way, new discounts arrive at the PlayStation Store.

Editor’s Note:

The Discord integration is something people have been waiting for, and it’s good to see it’s finally available, albeit only for a couple of players at the moment. However, for all those who are expecting big changes to the PS5 interface, it seems that this has not arrived yet.

Via: PlayStation