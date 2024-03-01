For those who do not have it so much on the radar, last year the Slim version of PS5 was finally launched, which has been mentioned will be the definitive replacement in stores for the standard model, as it has the advantage of having more hard drive and It is also smaller. And with that in mind, they launched a new discounted bundle that is coming to Mexicowhich includes two interesting console-exclusive deliveries.

The first option that Sony offers us is the PS5 Slim Disc Pack, which carries with it the console with a controller, a 1TB hard drive and the main attraction within the bundle, the games Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal, all for the price of $11,999 MXN. The second option is the PS5 Slim Digital Packwhich is exactly the same as what we mentioned above, except that this console does not allow discs to be inserted for reading, unless the user wants to buy the reader later, its price is $9,999 MXN.

Here is a brief description of each game:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and was released in June 2021. Players take control of Ratchet and his robot companion Clank as they embark on an interdimensional adventure to stop an evil emperor and his quest for the domination. The game stands out for its fluid gameplay, stunning graphics, and innovative use of the PlayStation 5's SSD to create quick interdimensional travel with no loading times. In Returnal, players take on the role of Selene, a space pilot stranded on a hostile and ever-changing alien planet. The game combines third-person shooter elements with roguelike mechanics, meaning that every time Selene dies, the game world reconfigures and changes, offering a unique experience in each playthrough. Players must explore the game world, fight challenging enemies, and upgrade Selene's abilities to discover the secrets of the planet and her own history.

Remember that you can get your console PS5 Slim with this promotion with authorized distributors or in the own Sony page.

Via: PlayStation

Editor's note: The truth is that it is a good offer, because at the time it hurt me a lot to buy the standard starting model for about $14,000 MXN, which was very abusive for what was offered at that time. However, it is good that the dollar has fallen.