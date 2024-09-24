During last night’s State of Play, Sony unveiled a new PS5 Pro trailer which reveals some new additions to the list of Enhanced gamesthat is, that they will receive free updates or that they will integrate specific graphic settings from launch to take advantage of the greater power and features of the console.
In total we are talking about eight gamessome already available, others coming out in the next few months. Starting from those already available in stores, we find F1 24, Resident Evil 4 and Village, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, while those coming out soon are Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
The list of all Enhanced games for PS5 Pro
The above are in addition to the 13 titles previously confirmed by Sony when the console was announced. Here’s the full list updated with the new additions:
- Alan Wake 2
-
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
-
Demon’s Souls
-
Dragon’s Dogma II
-
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
-
Gran Turismo 7
-
Hogwarts Legacy
-
Horizon Forbidden West
-
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
-
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
-
The Crew Motorfest
-
The First Descendant
-
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
-
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
-
Rise of the Ronin
-
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
-
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
-
Stellar Blade
-
Resident Evil 4
-
Resident Evil Village
- F1 24
We also remind you that even games that will not receive specific patches for PS5 Pro will be able to passively receive benefits thanks to the function. Game Boost. For example, according to Digital Foundry, Elden Ring could reach a stable 60 fps on PS5 Pro in Performance mode even without any direct intervention from FromSoftware.
We remind you that PS5 Pro will be available in stores starting from November 7th at the price of 799.99 eurosThe console does not include the optical drive and the base to place the console in vertical position, sold separately.
