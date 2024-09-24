During last night’s State of Play, Sony unveiled a new PS5 Pro trailer which reveals some new additions to the list of Enhanced gamesthat is, that they will receive free updates or that they will integrate specific graphic settings from launch to take advantage of the greater power and features of the console.

In total we are talking about eight gamessome already available, others coming out in the next few months. Starting from those already available in stores, we find F1 24, Resident Evil 4 and Village, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, while those coming out soon are Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.