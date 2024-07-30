Prozorov: Ukraine may resort to new provocations with an invasion of Russian territory

Ukraine may resort to new provocations with “invasions” into Russian territory in order to try to collect “good cards” before peace talks and to report to the West, said former lieutenant colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Prozorov. This is written by RIA News.

He noted that in March, Ukrainian sabotage groups attempted to penetrate the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions, but they were stopped by Russian forces.

“Right now, there is a lot of talk about them having to go on some kind of offensive again. (Vladimir) Zelensky needs this to show his puppeteers in the West his importance, significance, and weight,” Prozorov emphasized.

He added that Kyiv had begun to discuss a possible negotiation process.

Earlier it became known that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as the special services of the republic, are preparing provocations in the maritime section of Crimea.