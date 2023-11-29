It is part of the European Institute of Oncology. It will thus be possible to ensure a further form of therapy for tumors for which there are already various indications and which is already included in the LEAs (Essential Levels of Assistance)

The European Institute of Oncology, the first IRCCS (Institute for Scientific Hospitalization and Treatment) in Italy, has set up its own Proton Therapy center to be able to offer this cutting-edge treatment to more Italian patients. The inauguration was attended by Guido Bertolaso, Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, and Beppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, alongside the IEO leaders. Proton therapy allows us to treat more tumors, including some currently untreated, and to better treat many of those who currently receive traditional radiotherapy. In fact, it offers more treatment possibilities both for tumors developed in critical organs or in difficult-to-reach locations, and for those that do not respond to conventional radiotherapy; it also involves less risk of ray-induced tumors and less toxicity during and after treatment. Innovative but consolidated Proton Therapy, as demonstrated by the results obtained on over 200 thousand patients treated with protons around the world. Its widespread diffusion, however, is slow because a proton center requires significant investments in technologies, structures and human resources. There are around a hundred Proton Therapy centers in the world in Japan, the USA and Europe. There are currently two proton centers in Italy, in Pavia and Trento, as well as an INFN laboratory in Catania for ocular melanomas, but, however excellent, these structures are unable to cope with a demand for proton therapy which, based on estimates by the Ministry of Health, concerns 7 thousand Italian cancer patients” declared Roberto Orecchia, IEO Scientific Director. IEO was born and developed to offer hope to patients, excellence to the country and vision to scientific research. These three pillars are the basis of the pact between the members who have supported IEO for thirty years, respecting its original non-profit purpose. IEO Proton Center materializes these three values ​​and is therefore one of the most important projects in the history of IEO. The partners understood the social significance of the protoni project already in 2017 and decided to implement it in the shortest time possible. The scheduled deadlines were respected despite Covid-19, the energy crisis, and the international situation. Investments in technologies for the development of care and research have never stopped, underlined Carlo Buora, IEO Vice President. We have equipped IEO Proton Center with the most advanced Proton Therapy system at an international level, installed for the first time in Italy and for the first time transported as a compact system directly inside a structure built specifically to house it. the first case of a building designed and built to measure for the Proton Therapy machine, to obtain maximum efficiency and maximum sustainability. I believe that this innovative project idea could become a model for other centers that are emerging in Italy and Europe. This record is accompanied by that of being the first Proton Center integrated with a radiotherapy department within an oncology IRCCS declared Mauro Melis, IEO CEO.