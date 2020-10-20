UDespite a ban on gathering, thousands of mostly young people have been protesting for democracy and reforms in Bangkok and other Thai cities for days. They defy the heightened state of emergency imposed by the government last week, which bans gatherings of more than four people. The protest movement is not intimidated by the fact that many of its leaders are now in custody. “We are all leaders today,” they keep saying from their ranks. The Thai schoolchildren and students are also taking an example from the rebellious youth in Hong Kong, the younger prime example of a modern, leaderless and spontaneously organized protest movement over the Internet. “We have to be like Hong Kong: ‘Be like water’,” said activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal of the FAZ

This saying, “Be like water”, which goes back to the former Kung Fu film star Bruce Lee and which the protest movement in Hong Kong had already chosen as the motto, is now also used by the Thai demonstrators. Based on this, they organized their rallies at various locations in the capital on Monday for the sixth time in a row. Until recently, the protest locations had been kept secret to prevent the streets from being blocked.

Activists from Hong Kong, Thailand and a few other Asian countries have been working together on the Internet for a long time. Well-known Hong Kong civil rights activists have expressed their support for the democracy movement. The activist Joshua Wong stood in front of the Thai consulate general in Hong Kong on Monday and showed the “three-finger salute”, the symbol of the protest movement.

With umbrellas against the water cannons

The pictures of the demonstrations themselves are now reminiscent of Hong Kong last year. Especially on Friday, when the police in Bangkok used water cannons against the protests for the first time: Young demonstrators armed with umbrellas against the water cannons that shot them down. More and more umbrellas, stretched out, sailed down from the pedestrian crossings to be caught by the crowd to protect them. Bicycle helmets against the police batons, protective goggles and protective masks against tear gas were carried over the heads of the crowd from hand to hand to their head, where the front row of demonstrators confronted the police units in protective gear. When it got dark, the demonstrators created a digital sea of ​​lights with their cell phone screens.

All of this had already been rehearsed in the Chinese Special Administrative Region. The Thai authorities are again trying their own way to bring the demonstrations under control. This includes the arrest of dozens of activists in the past few days. An order from the authorities was also announced on Monday that reporting by several well-known online news portals about the protests should be censored. They are accused of spreading “distorted information” and thus causing unrest. In addition, the blocking of the messaging app Telegram is being considered, which, like in Hong Kong, is now also being used in Thailand to organize the rallies. In the past few days, the authorities had also tried to prevent some Thais from participating in the demonstrations by paralyzing the underground and elevated railway network in Bangkok.

Up to 15 years in prison for criticizing the royal family

At the same time, however, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government has signaled that it is ready to talk. Among other things, a special session of parliament on the protests and a meeting of the government with opposition leaders are being considered. However, the head of government has repeatedly rejected the protesters’ calls after his resignation.

The core demands of the democracy movement were originally: resignation of the Prime Minister, amendment of the constitution and an end to the harassment of regime critics. The last requirement has now been replaced by another one that has significantly more explosive power. Some of the leaders of the democracy movement publicly questioned the role of the royal family in Thailand for the first time in August. Now she is publicly calling for a reform of the monarchy under King Maha Vajiralongkorn. In doing so, they broke one of the biggest taboos that exist in Thailand. Criticism of the royal family can be sentenced there with up to 15 years in prison.