The protesters took to the streets a day after the UN called for a dialogue to resolve the political and social crisis peacefully, but the request was rejected by opposition groups who criticized the mission’s management in the country.

During a new day of protest in Sudan, one person died and 20 others were injured this Sunday in new clashes between the security forces and protesters calling for the return of a civilian government and the withdrawal of the military in Sudan.

The protesters tried again to reach the Presidential Palace in the capital Khartoum, which is home to Abdelfatah al-Burhan, the president of the Sovereign Council and the Sudanese military leader behind the October 25 coup.

The new clashes left about twenty injured and caused the death of a 26-year-old young man, who died from the impact on the neck of a tear gas canister launched by the security forces, according to the Sudanese Medical Committee, a union opponent who records and documents the deaths and injuries in the protests.

This death joins the list of 62 deaths since the beginning of the protests that have occurred in neighboring cities such as Um Durman and Khartoum North. There, hundreds of people took to the streets despite the official display, carrying Sudanese flags and chanting slogans against the “military government” and in favor of the return of a “civil democratic government.”

Protesters cover their faces with gas masks and scarves as they march during a demonstration against the military government, following last month’s coup in Khartoum, Sudan, on January 9, 2022. © Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / Reuters

Hospital workers in Khartoum also demonstrated against official repression of their work. In a statement delivered to the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sudan, they denounced “the assault by the security forces on hospitals and the arrest of medical personnel.”

A police spokesman consulted by Reuters said a statement from security forces was expected and declined to comment further.

The military argue that the coup is a necessary “correction” to stabilize the transition to elections, which is part of a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

UN calls for dialogue to resolve the crisis

Volker Perthes, head of the UN mission in Sudan, announced on Saturday 8 January the beginning of an “intra-Sudanese political process” to resolve the political and social crisis peacefully.

The process seeks to “support the Sudanese parties to reach an agreement on a way out of the current political crisis and on a sustainable path towards democracy and peace,” according to a statement from the Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, UNITAMS. .

“It is time to end the violence and begin a constructive process,” said UNITAMS, which promised that the dialogue it seeks to mediate would be “inclusive.”

They added that the guests will be “all key civil and military actors, including armed movements (which last year signed a peace agreement with the transitional government), civil society, women’s groups and resistance committees.” the latter who call the demonstrations.

Resistance committee flags are seen during a demonstration against the military government following last month’s coup in Khartoum, Sudan, on January 9, 2022. © Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / Reuters

The Forces of Freedom and Change, the alliance of political parties and civil associations with which the military had agreed on a roadmap towards democratic elections, welcomed the call.

The UN indicated that it would support “any international effort” to help “combat the coup and establish a civil and democratic state,” they added, although they had not yet received details about the UNITAMS initiative.

Perthes’ call comes a day after UN Secretary General António Guterres spoke by phone with Sudan’s military leader Abdelfatah al-Burhah, according to the Sovereign Council.

According to the note, Guterres and Al-Burhan agree on “the need to complete the structures and institutions of the transition period and accelerate the formation of a civil government.”

Abdullah Hamdok, the prime minister who was deposed by the October coup and who had the support of the civil alliance, was put in office again a month later after negotiating with the military, something that generated the rejection of those who once They supported, but resigned on January 2, failing to reach an agreement between civilians and the military to form a new government.

Sudanese opponents reject dialogue

But the call has not been well received: the Professionals Association, an alliance of independent unions that brings together most of the Sudanese opposition, rejected this Sunday the intra-Sudanese political process.

“We affirm our total rejection of this initiative, which seeks to promote normalization with the criminals of the coup military Council and its fascist authority,” they said in a statement.

The organization recalled that to overcome the crisis, they demand the “complete overthrow of the coup military council”, as well as bringing its members to justice for “the massacres they have committed against the defenseless and peaceful Sudanese people.”

The Association claimed that the movements made by the head of the UN mission are “controversial and contradictory with the tasks assigned to the mission he leads”, since, according to them, previously “he tried to consolidate and mobilize support for the agreement on submission between the president of the Military Junta Abdelfatah al-Burhan and the then deposed prime minister, Abdulá Hamdok, to legitimize the coup of October 25 “.

World and regional powers backed the UN initiative.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged the Sudanese to “seize this opportunity to restore the country’s transition to civil democracy,” according to the 2019 construction document that lays the foundation for a government of transition.

Also before the United Nations, countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Albania, France and Norway requested a meeting of the Security Council to address the situation in Sudan, a meeting that could take place between next Tuesday and Wednesday.

With EFE and Reuters