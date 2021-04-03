This Friday, April 2, hundreds of women took to the streets again to demand justice after the death of Salvadoran Victoria Salazar, who died of suffocation after a police operation, on March 27 in the Mexican city of Tulum. The case has moved the country and the new demonstrations also want to make feminicides visible.

“It is not going to fall, we are going to throw it away.” “My friends take care of me, not the police.” Those were some of the phrases that hundreds of women shouted during a march that spread through various areas of Mexico City, the country’s capital.

The main claim is for the death of the Salvadoran Victoria Salazar, which occurred during a police operation last Saturday; But the activists affirm that it is about making visible thousands of more cases of femicide and all the acts of aggression against citizens.







Some riots marred this new day of mobilizations. According to the authorities, groups of hooded women appeared and destroyed Metrobús stations.

What is known about the case of Victoria Salazar?

The events date back to March 27, when she was subjected to the ground by police officers after receiving a call for alleged disturbance of public order.

According to videos released by witnesses, a policewoman pressed her knee against the victim’s back, which subsequently led to her death.







The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the cause of death was a fracture and injuries to the upper part of the spine, which coincides with the actions of the public force at the time of his arrest.

Salazar left El Salvador, her country of origin, for humanitarian reasons and since 2018 she has lived in Mexico as a refugee. This mother of two teenagers. She lived in Tulum, where she worked as a hotel cleaner.

The minors received temporary humanitarian visas on Thursday, according to the National Migration Institute (INM).

Victoria’s mother arrived in Mexico on Thursday, where she met with the mayor of Tulum and other local authorities to demand justice for her daughter’s death.

The four agents involved were arrested for their possible participation in a case indicated by the authorities as femicide. According to the state prosecutor’s office, the defendants would face a sentence of up to 50 years in prison.

With EFE and local media