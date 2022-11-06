Iranian universities and the Kurdistan region were the scene of new protests on Sunday (6), seven weeks after the start of a protest movement that shows no signs of abating despite the violent repression of the Islamic regime.

The demonstrations, sparked by the death of young Iranian Kurdish Mahsa Amini on September 16 after her arrest by the moral police, represent the biggest wave of protests in the country since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The first mobilizations, for the freedom of women, turned into a movement against the Islamic regime and gained strength in the streets, universities, factories and schools, despite a repression that has already left 186 dead, according to the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Oslo, Norway.

According to the IHR, students at Tehran’s Sharif University held protests on Sunday in support of detained students.

At the University of Babol, students dismantled the barriers that separate, as required by law, men and women in the cafeteria.

Since the beginning of the protests, thousands of people have been detained in the country, including journalists, lawyers, activists and celebrities, according to NGOs.

– Tensions in the Kurdistan region –

According to Hengaw, a group defending the rights of the Kurds of Iran, also based in Norway, security forces opened fire on Sunday in the Kurdish city of Marivan, wounding 35 people. This balance could not be independently confirmed.

Protesters rallied after the death in Tehran on Saturday of another Kurdish student, Nasrin Ghadri, who was hit on the head by police, according to Hengaw.

Authorities sent reinforcements and shots were heard in the city after dark, the report added.

Amini had been detained by the morality police, allegedly for not adhering to the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

The IHR indicates that 118 people were murdered in another protest movement in Zahedan, in the Sistan-Baluchistan region, triggered on September 30 by the alleged rape of a teenager by a police officer.

This impoverished region of southeastern Iran is inhabited by the largely Sunni Baluchi minority, while the majority of the country’s population profess Shia Islam.

According to Amnesty International, ten people were killed and dozens injured on Friday when security forces fired on protesters in Jash, near Zahedan.

– “Law of talion” –

Repression runs the risk of becoming even more pronounced.

A vast majority of Iranian deputies demanded on Sunday that the justice system apply the “law of talion” – an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth – against the “enemies of God”, as identified by participants in the “riots” and “some politicians”.

“Like the Islamic State group, they harmed the lives and property of people with knives and firearms,” they said in a text published by Icana, an agency of the Iranian parliament.