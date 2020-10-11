Lukashenko visits political prisoners in custody to discuss ways out of the crisis. After that everything is as always: protest and police violence.

KIEV taz | “At first I thought that the photo that Alexander Lukashenko shows in a KGB prison in conversation with a dozen prisoners of the opposition was a fake,” said Irina Krawez from the Belarusian human rights organization Nasch Dom (Our House) by telephone to the taz.

But the ruler of Belarus really did meet with leading prisoners of the opposition on Saturday. The pictures of the completely unexpected meeting show Lukashenko, dressed entirely in black, who, like a lecturer, talks to a group of people who don’t seem to really know what’s going on.

The Belarusian state news agency belta.by reported that the conversation lasted four and a half hours. The agency does not want to disclose anything about the content. A 60-second video shows a Lukashenko describing the importance of constitutional reform.

Among the twelve present, besides Lukashenko, were the imprisoned bank manager Viktor Babariko and his companions. The exiled one was also allowed on Saturday Svetlana Tichanovskaya Phoned her imprisoned husband Sergei for the first time in four months

“Lukashenko just wants to make an impression”

You shouldn’t be impressed by this conversation, warns Irina Krawez to the taz. “Lukashenko only does this because he wants to make an impression on foreign countries and his small following. What makes me happy is that he noticed that he was trapped. And this forces him to take very unusual steps. “

After all, says the human rights activist, he talked about the future of the country with people whom he had recently described as criminals. Since Lukashenko spoke mainly to people from Babariko’s circle, she suspects that he wants a compromise with the part of the opposition that Babariko is assigned to. “But if Babariko gets involved, he’s no longer one of us,” she warns.

Other voices are also dominated by skepticism. With this meeting, Lukashenko sought support for his idea of ​​constitutional reform, says the director of the EAST research center, Andrei Eliseyev.

Belarusian political scientist Artjem Schraibman comments on his Telegram channel who is firmly in the saddle does not need to negotiate with alleged criminals.

Russian political scientist Maxim Kaz analyzes that this is not an equal dialogue: on the one hand political prisoners and on the other hand the man who decides whether his counterparts will see the next day.

Andrei Kazakayevich, director of the Political Institute Political Sphere, sees the “historical event” in a positive light. “In fact, those in power have admitted that there is a political force without which an announced political reform cannot be implemented,” Kazakajewitsch told the Naviny.by portal.

Again mass protests in Minsk

Of Lukashenko’s new thoughtfulness, which he had displayed on Saturday during his conversation with the political prisoners in the KGB prison, nothing could be felt on Sunday as tens of thousands again against the “former President Alexander Lukashenko” on the street went – over 100,000 in Minsk alone, reports activist Alexandra Kondratiewa of the taz.

Numerous Russian and local journalists, according to Kondratieva, were arrested during the demonstration. The activist said on the phone that groups of black-clad men hunted demonstrators.

Water cannons, which sprayed orange-colored water, were also used. The internet portal tut.by reports of head injuries sustained by demonstrators from the police.

The Sunday protests in Ostrowez not far from the Lithuanian border had a regional focus. Hundreds of residents are protesting against the new nuclear power plant, where the first controlled chain reaction was initiated on Friday.

The reprisals also continue. On Friday, the Gomel journalist Alexander Velitschenko was sentenced to 10 days’ arrest. Also on Friday, the editor-in-chief of the Starke Nachrichten portal, Anna Jakschtas, was arrested in Gomel. The environmental activist and head of the eco house, Marina Dubina, had already been sentenced to thirteen days of arrest on Thursday.