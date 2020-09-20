In Belarus, security forces cordoned off the Minsk center against the protesters. They come in spite of the cordoned off roads.

MÖNCHENGLADBACH taz | Despite the sealed-off streets, tens of thousands of Belarusians demonstrated again on Sunday in Minsk and other cities in Belarus for the removal of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, for new elections and the release of all political prisoners. Since the city center of Minsk itself was cordoned off by security forces, the demonstrators had temporarily evaded into adjacent streets. The forces arrested many peaceful demonstrators and forced them into prisoner trucks.

Since the controversial presidential election on August 9th, Belarusians have taken to the streets every Sunday against the president, who has ruled with an iron hand for 26 years. “When I wanted to go to the demonstration, I was horrified,” said Alexandra Kondratiewa from Minsk on the phone. “The whole center was hermetically sealed with barbed wire. Four subway stations were closed. ”Hours earlier, she had seen police trucks and prisoner transporters drive into the city center.

The obelisk, a huge structure on Victory Square in the city center, could only be seen through barbed wire, said Kondratieva. On the first Sundays, the obelisk, which commemorates the dead of World War II, was the starting point and symbol of the demonstrations.

According to the Minsk woman, the security forces tried to drown out the chants of the demonstrators with loud music on Sunday. However, they only partially succeeded. Another participant in the demonstration told the taz that there were not so many roadblocks on the last few Sundays.

Protests also in Grodno, Gomel, Vitebsk and Chodino

Protests against Lukashenko broke out in other cities as well, including Grodno, Gomel, Vitebsk and Chodino. A video by the Telegram channel Nexta, which is influential in the protest movement, shows how several hundred demonstrators broke through a police line in Belarus’ second largest city, Gomel.

Soldiers in combat uniforms armed with assault rifles stood at the Palace of the Republic in Minsk on Sunday, as a local correspondent for the German press agency reported. Troops of the militia, as they are called in Belarus, and the military also took up positions in side streets of the Prospectus of Independence.

As on the previous Sundays, the strongest contingent of emergency services was at the presidential palace. Shortly before the start of the Minsk demonstration at 2 p.m., the police had started chasing down groups of demonstrators who had set off for the city center with white, red and white flags and banners in their hands.

The police had already cracked down on demonstrations by women in Minsk and other cities in the country on Saturday. Shortly after the rally began, the emergency services began to tap and arrest participants. In total, the police arrested 430 people on Saturday. The state agency Belta quoted a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry as saying that 383 of those arrested were free on Sunday morning.

Opposition: “New phase of escalation of violence”

The opposition Coordination Council spoke of a “new phase in the escalation of violence against peaceful demonstrators” in view of the much higher number of arrests compared to last weekend. In the meantime, the Telegram channel Nexta, which operates from Poland, published a list of the personal data of over a thousand police officers who are said to have been involved in operations against demonstrations. (with dpa)