Thirteen people were arrested in Spain on Saturday, as part of the ninth day of protests over the imprisonment of a rapper for “exalting terrorism and insulting royalty” in his songs. The demonstration demanded the freedom of Pablo Hasél, but also the regulation of rental prices and the dissolution of the anti-riot forces, among other social demands.

The demonstrations and riots continued this Saturday in Barcelona, ​​eleven days after the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasél. Hundreds of people demanded their freedom in a mostly peaceful convocation.

However, from the early hours of the night, the protest ended in acts of vandalism. The Mossos d’Esquadra, the regional police, thus denounced “the barricades and looting in the center of Barcelona.” “For safety, do not go near this area,” they warned on Twitter at 8 pm.

8.44pm Continue the barricades and looting of the downtown area of ​​Barcelona. The violent have created containers and furniture for commercial terraces in order to hinder the movement of police indications. Per seguretat, I did not use this area pic.twitter.com/72Nz39atV7 – Mossos (@mossos) February 27, 2021

According to police information, more than half a dozen bank offices were attacked, while a hotel and a car dealership were doused with flammable liquids. A group of hooded men were also looting along the famous Paseo de las Ramblas, while firefighters dealt with the fires in shops and banks.

Among the most serious incidents, there was an attack on the police station, in which dozens of young people caused damage and threw incendiary devices. The assailants also vandalized two security force vans.

A Molotov cocktail exploded in a Barcelona police vehicle during a demonstration on various social issues, including the recent arrest of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasél. © Josep LAGO / AFP

13 protesters were arrested for these disturbances, indicated the Mossos d’Esquadra. One of them was “related to the burning of the van.” The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, rejected the acts of violence.

The acts of vandalism and violence that Barcelona is suffering tonight are unacceptable. All our support to the Guardia Urbana, Mossos and Police officers. – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 27, 2021

Pablo Hasél, a rapper famous for his anti-establishment lyrics, was sentenced to nine months in prison for “glorifying terrorism and insults the monarchy.” The rapper described King Emeritus Juan Carlos as a “mobster” in tweets and songs.

His arrest on February 16 in quite spectacular circumstances at the University of Lleida, where he had locked himself up with various supporters to avoid arrest, unleashed a wave of demonstrations in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia, among others. More than 110 protesters have been detained since mid-February in these regions.

The Hasél case has put freedom of expression in the sights of Spain, which has led the Government to announce that it will relax the laws that govern it. But these protests have also illustrated the growing frustrations of many young people in a country where youth unemployment exceeds 40%.

Indeed, the protest this Saturday, unlike those in recent days, focused on demanding Hasél’s freedom, brought together other social demands, demanding for example the regulation of rental prices, the dissolution of the riot police, and the labor reform.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters