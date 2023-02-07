France is witnessing, on Tuesday, a new day of widespread mobilization, with strikes and demonstrations, in protest against the project to amend the retirement system, prompted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
The project will be discussed in the National Assembly this week.
Two days of demonstrations, on January 19 and 31, gathered each time more than a million protesters, according to the police, and more than two million, according to what the organizers confirmed, in protest against the project, which stipulates in its most prominent points the raising of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 years.
The protest movement affects transportation. And the National Railways Company said that half of the express trains are running, while the movement of subway and suburban trains is declining, according to the Transport Department in the French capital.
“We are counting on mobilization so that the republic’s deputies take people’s opinions into account,” said Philippe Martinez, general secretary of the General Labor Confederation.
Syndicates organize Saturday demonstrations in a test of their strength and public support every time.
And so that public opinion does not turn against them, the unions will avoid affecting the movement of transportation to allow people to demonstrate during the weekend and not to obstruct those going or returning from vacation.
In the National Assembly, where the government does not have an absolute majority, the discussion of the draft amendment to the retirement system began on Monday, in light of the adoption of the opponents of the draft approach to the parliamentary filibuster.
“This is a reform for equality and progress, which distributes effort in a fair way,” Labor Minister Olivier Dusop said.
“Reform or bankrupt” the pension system, Minister Gabriel Atal said, calling on opponents of the project to choose between the “public interest” and the “electoral interest”.
To pass the bill, Prime Minister Elizabeth Born’s government is counting on right-wing Republican deputies.
In a last-minute concession, Bourne announced Sunday that people who started working between the ages of 20 and 21 can retire from the age of 63.
France’s retirement age is among the lowest in Europe, although it is not really possible to compare pension systems in different countries.
The French government chose to extend the working years to address the financial decline in pension funds and the aging of the population. She defends her project, saying it “brings about social progress” by improving low pensions.
#protests #pension #reform #France
Leave a Reply