MADRID (dpa-AFX) – In the Spanish and European Corona hotspot Madrid, thousands again protested on Sunday against the cordoning off of predominantly low-income areas to contain the pandemic. The protesters criticized the measures taken by the conservative regional government as discriminatory and exclusionary and called primarily for more money for the health sector and for better tracking of infection chains. Left parties, trade unions as well as citizens’ groups and student associations had called for the protests in various districts and municipalities in the greater Spanish capital.

The rally participants also called for the resignation of Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “With measures like this one can only achieve that the working-class neighborhoods in the south are punished and stigmatized,” said the left-wing party Unidas Podemos in the Madrid regional parliament, Carolina Alonso. For a week there have been repeated protests against the restricted areas.

On Friday, Díaz Ayuso disregarded Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s advice from the left central government to seal off all of Madrid as far as possible. Instead, she only ordered existing restrictions on freedom of movement to be expanded from 37 to 45 areas as of Monday.

According to Spanish media reports, the central government is now considering sealing off the capital largely against the will of the regional government. There was initially no official confirmation of these plans. The health minister of Sánchez, Salvador Illa, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that Madrid had been called on to “review” the measures and “to follow the recommendations of scientists and doctors”.

In the midst of the social and political unrest there was a glimmer of hope for the approximately 6.6 million inhabitants of the Madrid region: the so-called 7-day incidence, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days in the “Comunidad Autónoma “, the autonomous community, was well over 300 for days, most recently fell to 267 according to the latest official data. For the whole of Spain this figure was 121./er/DP/he