Spain faced another night of protests against an amnesty proposed by the government for Catalan independence activists in exchange for support for socialist Pedro Sánchez to remain in power.

The new acts took place in front of the headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), this Thursday (9), in Madrid, where protesters clashed with the police, an incident that resulted in the arrest of 15 people.

On the seventh day of protests against the amnesty and after the announcement of the agreement between the governing PSOE and the pro-independence Catalan party Junts, aimed at making Pedro Sánchez president of the Government – he temporarily holds the post -, the demonstration was the largest of those held so far, with around 8 thousand participants, according to the Government Delegation in Madrid.

The protest passed without incident for the first few hours, until, at the end, some protesters began throwing fireworks, bottles and other objects towards police officers who had set up a cordon.

Tensions rose until Spanish National Police riot police began an operation to contain the attacks.

Police sources said that at least 15 people had been detained and health services did not need to treat any injuries on that occasion.

The demonstration was attended by the president of the right-wing Vox party, Santiago Abascal, who stressed to the participants that “we need to be on the streets until we prevent the coup”, in reference to the maneuver to keep Sánchez in power.

The support of Catalan independence supporters is essential for Sánchez to govern for another four years, although the date for his inauguration vote in Parliament has not yet been set, which could happen next week.

In Spain, where there is a parliamentary system, the head of government is defined if a party obtains an absolute majority of seats in the Congress of Deputies (lower house of Parliament) or achieves it through an alliance with one or more parties – as is the case of the PSOE’s agreement with Catalan independence parties and other parties. (With EFE agency)