Ventimiglia – The child from Ventimiglia found seriously injured in the street on 19 December 2022 was heard in Imperia this afternoon by the forensic psychiatrist Lucia Tattoli, consultant to the prosecutor's office. The hearing, in a protected form in the presence of prosecutor Paola Marrali, was arranged after the child's mother, about a month ago, published a post on Facebook in which she claimed that her son had told her what had happened that day. The child, now 7 years old, had already been interviewed on other occasions, but had never revealed what had happened. The outcome of today's interview is obviously covered in the utmost confidentiality. For the crime of very serious injuries – the child had been in intensive care, and hospitalized for 3 months in total at the Gaslini in Genoa – the paternal grandmother and her partner, to whom he had been entrusted on 19 December 2022, are being investigated. , also supported by a forensic medical report, is that the child had been run over by the wheels of his grandmother's companion's car, as he tried to throw himself out after being found already injured on the street. The couple was accompanying him to his father already, according to what emerged, with at least one broken arm. After today's hearing, the notification of the conclusion of the preliminary investigations is awaited.