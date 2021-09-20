Yesterday, the UAE Government Media Office organized a video conference session to discuss investment opportunities in various economic fields, in conjunction with the package of new strategic economic and development projects and initiatives recently announced by the UAE government.

The virtual session reviewed the latest strategic projects announced by the UAE within the “50 projects”, which establish a new development cycle and contribute to attracting quality investments, with the participation of the Jordanian Business Council in the UAE, and the presence of a number of ministers and officials from the state.

The session shed light on the volume of direct investments entering the UAE, promoting investment opportunities, attracting investors and entrepreneurs in all vital sectors, informing them of the opportunities provided by the business environment in the country, the facilities granted to them and the supportive care for investors.

The session also touched on the expectations of investment growth, and the sectors in which they are concentrated, namely: finance and insurance, construction and real estate, industry, scientific and technological professional activities, wholesale and retail trade, vehicles, communications and information technology, transportation and storage, administration and auxiliary services.

The session discussed ways to develop the entrepreneurship sector and support the growth of small and medium enterprises, which constitute the pillar and focus of the UAE government’s attention, which was reflected in the economic policies and strategies aimed at creating an integrated, supportive and attractive environment for entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises, especially by enhancing the ease of doing business. Supporting opportunities and tributaries for obtaining financing, raising demand rates, promoting innovation and digital transformation.

The session touched on the efforts made in the country to develop the information infrastructure that led the UAE to occupy the first place regionally and fourth globally in the international index of entrepreneurship. The sector achieved a qualitative leap in its performance, recording a remarkable increase in the number of companies and in the total average funding granted to startups.

The session presented a number of “50 projects” packages and their investment implications, including the National Added Value Program, Tech Drive to promote the adoption of advanced technology in the industrial sector, the financing project worth up to five billion dirhams, to support the industrial sector in the country, and Project 5Bn, which supports Young Emirati projects, INVEST.ae, the country’s unified investment portal, and the 10 x 10 program, which aims to achieve an annual increase in the country’s exports by 10%, and in 10 new and emerging global markets.

Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, affirmed that the new fifty projects contribute to achieving qualitative leaps for the national economy, serving the country’s economic diversification and sustainable growth agenda, consolidating the UAE’s competitiveness in global markets, promoting the country’s economic and strategic foreign interests, and opening foreign markets to Emirati exports and investments, and attracting foreign direct investment, in addition to removing trade obstacles to enhance the flow of Emirati exports, in a way that supports building the economy of the future for the next 50 years.

Al Zeyoudi reviewed the new residency system that comes within the framework of the fifty projects, saying: “There is no doubt that this system will enhance the position of the UAE as a global destination for talent and skills and will contribute to raising the competitiveness and flexibility of the labor market, as the green residency system enables individuals and employees to obtain self-residency targeting those with higher skills. As for the free residency system, it targets independent workers for their own account.” He stressed the strength of the historical and fraternal relations and the strength of the economic partnership between the UAE and Jordan, and called on the Jordanian business community to closely review these efforts and initiatives. The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, spoke about the series of new digital transformation initiatives that she announced. Emirates early this month. He pointed out that the UAE today is an incubator for talents, great ideas and major technology companies valued at tens of billions of dollars, such as Telegram.

He referred to the many success stories that the UAE has embraced in the field of digital economy and which have been acquired by international technology companies, such as Amazon’s acquisition of “Souq.com”, stressing that the UAE is an environment that integrates minds, competencies and talents and enhances its global competitiveness.

Al Olama said: “There are new doors that will open in the UAE for investors, the digital transformation initiatives that we recently announced in the UAE, such as the (100 programmers every day) initiative aimed at raising the number of programmers in the UAE to 100,000 programmers within 12 months, and adding 3,000 new programmers. monthly to enhance the country’s position as a destination for programmers and programming companies.”

continuous growth

The head of the Jordanian Business Council, Ihsan Al-Qatawneh, said: “Mutual investments between Jordan and the UAE are in continuous growth thanks to the vision of the leadership of the two brotherly countries keen on Arab economic integration, and giving priority to Arab competencies and investments. We see inward and outward investments between the two countries in a continuous development. The policy of economic openness and the accompanying fifty principles that were announced within the (fifty projects) in the UAE make it the ideal destination for investments.”

The new residency system and economic agreements program enhance the country’s attractiveness for talent.

New digital economy initiatives enhance opportunities for digital economy and artificial intelligence applications.



