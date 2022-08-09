Although MAPPA is preparing for the premiere of chainsaw man In just a couple of months, fans can’t wait to learn more about the second season of jujutsu kaisen. In this way, Crunchyroll has shared a new promo, which is focused on preparing us for the action that characterizes the work of Gege Akutami.

During Crunchyroll Expo over the weekend, the streaming company shared a promotional video where we can see some of the most important action scenes during the first season of the anime, as well as Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which prepare us for what we will see next year.

While we didn’t get a glimpse of the second season of jujutsu kaisenit was reaffirmed that we will see Yuji Itdori and company once again at some point in 2023. The second season of the anime will adapt the arcs of Gojo’s Past and Shibuya Incident, two of the stories most loved by the public.

Whereas the first season of Jujustu Kaisen It was just phenomenal, I can’t wait to see how the next stories of the manga manage to adapt, especially considering how beloved and complex some sequences can become.

Via: Crunchyroll