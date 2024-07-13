Registration and seat reservation processes in all colleges and specializations at the University of Sharjah are witnessing a great turnout from male and female students who have been keen since the first day of the announcement of the secondary school results to attend and receive the admission forms and reserve seats.

The University Director, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the University, as usual every year, works to introduce new programs to meet the needs of the labor market and the desires of applicants to the University. This comes after studying the local and global market with the aim of ensuring that society is provided with the expertise it needs to contribute to developing society and meeting the needs of various sectors in the labor market.

He added: “This year, the university has opened registration for a number of new undergraduate programmes: Bachelor of Science in Economics, offered by the College of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Mechatronics and Robotics, offered by the College of Engineering, and Bachelor of Law in English, offered by the College of Law.

The Director of the Admissions Department at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Aisha Bu Khater, stated that the total number of applications for admission to the university has so far reached about 4,900 male and female students, and it is expected that the number will rise to 5,500 by the end of the registration period. An offer of admission has been given to 4,071 of them, and applications are still open until August. Due to the high demand that exceeds the capacity of the medical and health sciences colleges, applications for these colleges will end in mid-July, while applications for the remaining colleges will remain open until August 12.

Bu Khater added that the most popular programs this year among students are: the Colleges of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, the College of Engineering, the College of Computing and Informatics programs, especially Cybersecurity Engineering and Computer Science, the Bachelor of Business Administration, the Bachelor of International Relations program in the College of Public Policy, the College of Law programs, and the Sociology program in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

The Director of Admissions confirmed that the university provides many facilities for submitting the admission application, including: registering on the website without the need to visit the university, as the electronic seat reservation process is done through the electronic payment system, communicating with students via email and text messages, then conducting exams to determine the level of equivalency of Emsat, linking with the Emirates ID system to facilitate and accelerate the process of entering data into the application, and also linking the data of new students with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to facilitate the application for scholarships for citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah. The Admissions Department also communicates with donor agencies such as Nafis, the Ministry of Defense, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Emirates Airlines, and cultural offices for students on scholarships, all to facilitate the procedures for accepting students nominated by these agencies.

Bukhatir explained that the university receives students and their parents at its main building to meet with professors from the university’s various colleges to introduce them to the offered specializations and to clarify and answer their inquiries about these specializations to help guide new students and their parents in choosing the appropriate specializations according to their inclinations, scientific skills and academic performance. The university will also organize an open day at the Muwailih Suburb Council on July 13, and at the Al-Siouh Suburb Council on July 14, in coordination with the Suburbs Council and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to help students in the university application and scholarship processes.

Dr. Aisha Bu Khater added that the university grants a 50% discount on the semester fees for the first semester for students who have achieved a grade of (90%) or more in high school. The university also grants a 30% discount on the total semester tuition fees for the same semester in which the student excels in his studies and obtains a grade of 3.8. As for medical colleges, the student receives a 40% discount if he obtains a grade of 90% in order to encourage students to excel in their academic studies.

The student also gets a 50% discount throughout the years of study, provided that he maintains a GPA of 3.00 in the programs of mathematics, chemistry, applied physics, petroleum geosciences and remote sensing in the College of Science, as well as a 50% discount on all programs of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies. In addition, the university provides financial aid and provides a fund to support students to help pay tuition fees. In addition to some financial privileges granted by a number of official bodies