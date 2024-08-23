Home World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

Instagram is expanding its profile cards to include QR codes that represent digital business cards. This innovation allows users to share their profiles more efficiently and provide more information.

Instagram, the popular platform for influencer marketingrecently introduced an update for its Profile Cards that focuses on the use of QR codes. These new Profile Cards offer an innovative way to share your profile and provide the most important information at a glance. This feature offers exciting opportunities for creators and companies in particular to strengthen their presence on the platform. Most recently, QR codes were also introduced for broadcast channels on Instagram, such as NextG.tv reported.

Digital business cards: How the new profile cards work

The new Profile Cards from Instagram can be turned over digitally and consist of two pages. On the front there is a QR code that is directly linked to the Instagram profile. This code allows other users to visit the profile quickly and easily by scanning the QR code with their smartphone. In addition to the QR code, the profile name can also be seen on this page, which makes identification and access easier.

The back of the profile card offers a compact overview of the profile. The profile picture, profile name and a short description, which is taken directly from the Instagram bio, are displayed here. The profile category and any linked business pages can also be found. This arrangement makes it possible to present all relevant information clearly and to present the essentials to interested parties at a glance.

Applications and potential of the new Profile Cards

The new Profile Cards could prove to be a valuable tool for increasing visibility on Instagram. Creators can embed the QR codes on their websites, in email signatures or on other social media platforms, for example, to make it easier to access their Instagram profile. The new Profile Cards also offer companies that are active on Instagram an efficient way to reach their target groups directly and provide additional information about their brand or services.

A user recently shared a screenshot of the updated profile card of the well-known influencer Goldie Chan on X (formerly Twitter), which clearly illustrates the new features. This example shows how easy and effective the new profile cards can be to use to increase your reach.

QR codes as part of Instagram’s growth strategy

QR codes have been available on Instagram for some time, but have so far only been actively used by a limited number of users. This could change with the new update, as the expanded profile cards make the use of QR codes more intuitive and attractive. However, it remains to be seen whether the new profile cards will bring the hoped-for breakthrough and cause a significant growth spurt in the number of users on Instagram.