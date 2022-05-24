Starting today, it will be possible to purchase the three new products in the series OnePlus North, that is to say 2T 5G, CE 2 Lite 5G and the Budsup OnePlus.com And Amazon.

OnePlus Nord, the smartphone

Available from 409 euros, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the highly anticipated successor to the beloved OnePlus Nord 2 5G flagship killer. The device is equipped with the SUPERVOOC 80W fast charge, which powers a dual-cell battery from 4,500 mAhguaranteeing a day of autonomy in just 15 minutes of charging, keeping temperatures low.

The device is also powered by a chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300, which guarantees smooth and fast performance and brings even low light photography to a higher level of quality, for the first time on a OnePlus Nord phone. Finally, it has other flagship-level features such as the AI-powered triple camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), the front sensor from 32 MP with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and display 6.43 inch FHD + AMOLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10 + support.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available for only 309 euros, a price that makes the OnePlus experience more accessible than ever. The device offers a fast and efficient chipset, a 120 display Hz energy saving and a 5,000 mAh with fast charging.

The combination of the display 6.59 ″ FHD + with the Snapdragon 695 5Gchosen for its high energy efficiency, makes CE 2 Lite 5G a great phone for everyday use. Finally, it features an AI-powered triple camera and a battery capable of powering the device for over 20 hours of video streaming on a full charge.

Both devices are supplied with OxygenOS 12.1 and will receive 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord, the earphones

Finally, the Buds make premium audio technology available at a competitive and affordable price of just 49 euros. Thanks to the 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers, to the support Dolby Atmos and excellent battery life, allow for a great audio experience even on the go.

They offer 30 hours of playback on a single combined charge, 7 hours of playback on a single charge, and an additional 5 hours of audio playback with a 10-minute quick charge. OnePlus Burds Nord’s battery life, combined with IP55 certification, makes it possible to enjoy games, music and audio in any situation.

Prices and availability

2T 5G is available in two color variants, Gray Shadow And Jade Fogin the 8 + 128 GB version a 409 €, and in Gray Shadow in the 12 + 256 GB version a 509 €.

CE 2 Lite 5G is available in two color variants, Blue Tide And Black Duskin the 6 + 128 GB version at the price of 309 EUR.

Finally, the Buds are for sale at the price of 49 EUR.