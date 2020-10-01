JNow it’s Google’s turn. After Samsung, Apple and Amazon presented their new products as always in autumn, Google presented new models of its Pixel smartphones, the Chromecast streaming dongle and the Nest Audio smart speaker on Wednesday evening. There were even more surprises, although all three products had already been leaked beforehand. Nevertheless, Google fans should have had fun during the half-hour event, which could only be attended via live stream. Because some products come with new, exciting properties.

Smartphone Pixel 5 and 4a 5G

Google is doing something like downsizing with its new smartphone. The new Pixel 5 is still the flagship, but no longer in terms of price and features. It costs “only” 613 euros. Compared to its predecessor, the smartphone has no special functions. On the positive side, Google concentrates on the essentials. The classic way to unlock it is via a fingerprint sensor on the back. The screen is 6 inches and probably again has a refresh rate of 90 Hertz. This quality should be sufficient for most users, innovation is different.

The same applies to the memory and processor unit. The Snapdragon 765G is not one of the fastest chips, but is sufficient for most applications. You can also make ends meet with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes. When it comes to charging, Google has looked ahead. The Pixel 5 can still be charged wirelessly, and other devices such as the in-ear headphones can be supplied with energy by placing them on the back of the smartphone. Thanks to the battery, which has grown to 4000 mAh, a refueling stop will probably not be necessary until late in the evening. With the new “extreme power saving mode”, the battery should last 48 hours.









Photo gallery



New Products

:



Google





For the camera, Google has introduced something that customers have wished for with its predecessor. In addition to the standard lens (12 megapixels), it has a wide-angle lens with 16 megapixels. The zoom module is no longer required. Since Google is getting a lot out of the standard hardware of the camera with the help of artificial intelligence and the algorithms derived from it, the omission of the zoom lens should be bearable. Google has introduced more software functions. This means that high-contrast images can be taken in selfie mode in low light. In addition, the background of selfies can be adjusted in the editor by adding artificial light afterwards. For videos, Google has come up with the “cinema effect mode”, which is supposed to enable “buttery smooth camera pans”.

The typical pixel design survived. The rim, which is lush compared to the competition, has become a bit thinner.

Google also had a second smartphone in their luggage: the Pixel 4a 5G. It is – as the name suggests – the 5G version of the mid-range device, the detailed test of which you can read here. The battery is a bit bigger in the 5G version, as is the display. It costs just under 490 euros.