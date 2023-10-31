Nnew processors, new computers: This Tuesday, Apple presented new notebooks, a new all-in-one computer and its newly modernized M processors with version number 3. These M3 processors are the first with a structure width of 3 nanometers. With more and more transistors in the same area, the performance of the chips is increased and the power requirement is reduced. The M3 chips come in three variants as M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max.

They move into the new MacBook Pro notebooks with a screen diagonal of 14 or 16 inches. There is no longer a 13-inch Macbook Pro. The cheapest entry is now the Macbook Pro with 14 inches, M3 processor with 8 cores, 8 gigabytes of RAM and a 512 gigabyte SSD. There is no longer a Touch Bar for function key control.

The Magsafe port is used to charge the battery, two Thunderbolt ports in USB-C format as well as HDMI and a memory card slot are on board. Apple specifies the battery life as up to 18 hours. Starting price: 2000 euros. In addition to the well-known silver color, black is now also available.









The 16-inch Macbook Pro comes with an M3 Pro chip and 16 gigabytes of RAM as well as a 512 gigabyte SSD. In the maximum configuration, the 16-inch model with M3 Max, 128 gigabytes of RAM and 8 terabyte SDD costs a fine 8,500 euros. The battery life is up to 22 hours. However, the M3 Max machines will not appear until mid-November.







The iMac in fresh colors

If you are looking for an all-in-one computer for your desk where all components are built into the monitor, you might want to take a look at the new iMac with a 24-inch diagonal and 4.5K display (4480 x 2520 pixels). . Its charm comes from the fresh colors of the case, which is also only 11.5 millimeters thin. The cheapest variant with an M3 processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes SSD costs 1,600 euros. Depending on the features, it has up to four USB-C ports, including two with Thunderbolt. WLAN 6E is also on board. There are no variants with the two faster processors M3 Pro and M3 Max. The previous version came with the M1, the new models are said to be twice as fast.

Experts are surprised that the keyboard and mouse for the iMac rely on the Lightning port as usual and not on USB C as with the recent Airpods Pro and the iPhone 15. Friends of the house had also speculated about an iMac Pro with a larger screen diagonal.

The new M3 Max processor has 92 billion transistors and 16 computing cores. It supports up to 128 gigabytes of RAM. The M3 Pro comes with 32 billion processors and up to 36 gigabytes of RAM. The M3 relies on 25 billion transistors and has up to 24 gigabytes of RAM.