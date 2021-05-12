A.irbus is counting on an end to the Corona crisis: The aircraft manufacturer is resuming the construction of a new final assembly line for the A320 family. In the previous A380 plant in Toulouse, the long version Airbus A321 will also be manufactured from the end of 2022, as the European Boeing rival announced on Wednesday. So far, Airbus has only built the A321 and its new edition A321neo in Hamburg and at the US plant in Mobile (Alabama).

With almost 3,000 orders, the A321 accounts for more than half of the order backlog of the A320 family, according to an Airbus spokesman. The A321 is therefore more in demand than the standard A320 and the shorter A319 combined. In total, the group has over 5650 orders on the books in this segment.

The new production line in Toulouse is to replace one of the two old lines there and, thanks to digital support, be much more modern and efficient. The space is becoming free because Airbus has stopped building the world’s largest passenger jet, the A380, due to a lack of demand.

Airbus initially put the construction of the new assembly line on hold due to the Corona crisis last year and significantly reduced aircraft production. By the end of 2021, production of the A320 family is expected to increase again – from currently 40 to 45 jets per month. Airbus does not expect the level of 60 machines per month as before the pandemic to return until between 2023 and 2025. The manufacturer is also counting on the success of the long-haul version A321XLR, which is being built in Hamburg and is expected to go into service for the first time in 2023.