We receive and publish the press release on the Le Contemporanee initiative.

Le Contemporanee, ASviS, Rete per la Paritá, Fuori Quota, Base Italia, CGIL and UIL equal opportunities and numerous exponents of the institutional world from Elena Bonetti to Chiara Gribaudo, Lia Quartapelle and Debora Serracchiani, from Benedetto Della Vedova to Antonio Nicita, from Susanna Camusso and Alessandra Maiorino, unite to change the new procurement code.

We learn with amazement and concern that in the new text for tenders the so-called would have “disappeared”. pink doti.e. an additional and rewarding requirement for companies that comply with some rules already defined at the end of 2021 with Law 162 which, in amending the Equal Opportunity Code (Legislative Decree 198/2006), introduced the Gender Equality Certification (art. 4 of Law 162/2021 which introduces article 46-bis into the Equal Opportunities Code).

The Equal Opportunities Department Decree of 29 April 2022, published in the Official Gazette on 1 July 2022, provides that minimum parameters for obtaining the Gender Equality Certification pursuant to art. 46-bis of the Equal Opportunities Code are those referred to in the UNI/PdR 125:2022 reference practice, published on 16 March 2022, and that the Certification can only be issued by accredited certification bodies.

Despite the progress made in the last 2 years on this front, thanks also to the great pressure exerted by numerous women’s and feminist organizations, by jurists, economists, women and men from the world of institutions, experts and experts attentive to gender equality , and aware of the enormous opportunity represented by the PNRR on which we have repeatedly intervened, today we record an important setback and an awkward step backwards.

In fact, in the new draft legislative decree containing Code of Public Contracts (Act No. 19) was ELIMINATED the reference to the Gender Equality Certification pursuant to art. 46-bis of Legislative Decree 198/2006 as a reward requirement of the‘offer, as the only suitable instrument to certify the adoption of policies aimed at achieving gender equality by organizations (formerly art. 95 paragraph 13 of Legislative Decree 50/2016). Nor is it acceptable to transfer a precious specific regulatory reference to an annex: it is not good practice, especially if the context is distorted.

It is so wrong to ask public works contractors to carry out steps forward towards a common path and well outlined by the Next Generation Eu? We are aware that our country still has to take steps forward in terms of the supply of companies and that many Italian companies are not able to satisfy the requirements required by the gender equality certification.

It is not a simple path, but a decisive one. We are also aware that if public demand requires minimum thresholds that companies are unable to adapt quickly, in order not to slow down the PNRR process, emergency clauses can be invoked to lighten upstream complex obligations to be met in complex situations, as already foreseen. It is already provided for in the derogations described in the preparatory guidelines for the certification standard, it could also be applied in the new procurement code.

There is another crucial question concerning the new procurement code: why leveling down the new public regulation effectively making the reference to certification a marginal “detail”? Furthermore, in the text women are once again defined and considered “disadvantaged” subjects to be “included” equally with other minorities and protected categories”: unacceptable from the point of view of women!

Thus we return once again to “women as various and possible” and not as a majority of the population, excluded from the labor market due to the absence of correct policies and an unfair market in terms of competition.

Also in public procurement the female human capitalalthough still present in smaller quantities in sectors such as construction, energy, transport, digital, it is an essential resource for the growth of the country and for its businesses.

As already on the occasion of the WOMEN FOR SALVATION manifesto, the network which represents these instances and numerous parliamentarians and experts, are once again calling forcefully for the reintroduction of‘article 46 bis in the legislative text and an open dialogue with the Government and Parliament on a fundamental matter for growth, fairness and competition, which is inspired by the highest values ​​and is not satisfied with lower quality standards.

